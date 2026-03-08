Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A woman who was abused by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein told the FBI how she massaged Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor before he gave her a massage back.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It was revealed in an FBI document, released as part of the US Department of Justice’s document dump related to Epstein, that the woman went to Epstein’s home in New York and Andrew was in the kitchen. The woman, who grew up in Brazil, told the FBI that she was “quite shocked to see him”. The woman, whose name has been redacted in the document dated December 2020, told the FBI how Epstein “pushed her against the wall trying to take her top off” in another room after the massages, in which everyone was fully-clothed. Read more: Canadian PM calls for Andrew to be removed from line of succession Read more: Andrew retains City of London freedom as his list of honours continues to dwindle

It is not clear when the incident is said to have happened. It comes after one photo in a separate document in the Epstein files appears to show Andrew touching a fully-clothed woman’s abdomen. The woman told the FBI in the document how she first met Epstein and described being abused by him. She went on to describe going to Epstein’s home in New York and how, after massaging the former duke’s back, he massaged her back, shoulders, waist, and hands. The document says: “(Redacted) went to Epstein’s home in New York and he took her to the kitchen. Prince Andrew was in the kitchen with another girl. (Redacted) recognised Prince Andrew and was quite shocked to see him. “(Redacted) described the girl as being approximately 20 something and able to speak good English but not an American. “Epstein told his Prince Andrew that (redacted) was good at massages. “Epstein asked (redacted) to massage Prince Andrew’s shoulders and back. “(Redacted) started massaging Prince Andrew’s back. Epstein left the room and came back to the room with a camera.