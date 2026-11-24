Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is set to give evidence in court next month as part of a financial dispute, which saw him paid £750,000 in 2019.

Mr Turk denies this and said that Ms Isbilen knew that the cash was instead intended to help get her husband, a politician in Turkey, out of prison.

Ms Isbilen, a millionaire, told the High Court that her business adviser, Selman Turk, misled her into paying £750,000 for what she thought was help with sorting a passport application.

The former Duke is not accused of any wrongdoing and returned the money to Nebahat Isbilen, a magnate in Turkey's soap industry.

At the hearing on Monday, Mr Turk was also accused of paying £15,000 of his client's money to Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, and another unquantified "wedding gift" to Princess Beatrice.

Simon Colton KC, representing Ms Isbilen, said she had moved to the UK in 2018 after fleeing Turkey upon the 2015 arrest of her husband and that she had given Mr Turk most of her assets in 2019.

She accused the business advisor of abusing her trust. The court heard that she had dined with the then Duke and Duchess in 2019.

Mr Turk's counsel Joshua Hitchens said: "In circumstances where the claimant dined with the duke and duchess and discussed her husband with them, she cannot have believed that the £750,000 was a disguised fee for help with a passport, or with a visa."

Andrew was stripped of all of his Royal titles earlier this year due to his implications in the Epstein Files, although the Queen's second son denies all allegations.

The trial continues.