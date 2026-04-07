One royal source said that "the Duke had an overriding belief that he was better than the rest of us. His self-confidence and entitlement was off the scale."

The Funeral Of The Duchess Of Kent. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor got involved in a 'physical altercation' with a senior aide to the late Queen, it has been alleged.

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The former Duke of York has been accused of lashing out at Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, master of the Royal household, after being told Buckingham Palace could not host a Pitch@Palace event. The project was launched by Andrew in 2014 as a Dragons'-Den style start-up competition and ran until 2019. “It was a routine household matter. The duke wanted to have a reception and there wasn't any room. It was as simple as that,” a senior staff member told royal author Robert Hardman in an excerpt from his book Elizabeth II which has been serialised in the Daily Mail. “Tony said he'd have to wait his turn like anybody else and the duke went for him.” Read more: Prosecutors 'giving advice' to police forces amid probes into Mandelson and Andrew's Epstein links Read more: Why online abuse continues to slip through the cracks

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Attend The 2025 Easter Service At St George's Chapel. Picture: Getty

One senior staff member described the incident to Hardman as a "kinetic blow" that triggered astonishment across the royal household. Sir Tony, master of the household since 2013, then reported the incident to the Lord Chamberlain, Lord Peel, who raised it with then-Prince Charles. He then allegedly spoke to Andrew about the incident. Hardman claims that an unapologetic Andrew then rang the Lord Chamberlain and allegedly said: “I gather you’ve been calling people and causing problems.” It has been reported that the late Prince Philip was so appalled that he wrote to Sir Tony apologising for his son's poor behaviour.

Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Picture: Getty