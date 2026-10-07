Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has accused Thames Valley Police of taking personal items in searches of his home as he takes legal action against the force, it has been reported. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has accused Thames Valley Police of taking personal items in searches of his home as he takes legal action against the force.

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The former Duke of York, who is launching a bid to quash search warrants which led to his arrest, instructed lawyers after discovering officers had allegedly removed “private and confidential material unconnected to the criminal investigation”, the Telegraph reported. Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy. The King stripped his brother of both his right to be a prince and his dukedom late last year over his association with the convicted sex offender. Read more: King ‘won’t fund Andrew’s legal fight’ as former Duke of York launches legal bid to overturn police search warrants Read more: What are the possible outcomes of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's legal challenge?

Andrew has been granted permission to challenge whether Thames Valley Police acted lawfully over the searches relating to his arrest in February. A judge at the Old Bailey issued warrants which allowed police to raid Andrew’s residence on the Sandringham estate and his former Windsor home, Royal Lodge. The former duke, who now lives on the King’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, was interviewed under caution on February 19 before being released under investigation. Police began their searches of the properties on the same day, with the force confirming on February 24 that they had ended.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Picture: MEGA/GC Images