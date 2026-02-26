High fence being built around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Sandringham house

Not much to do: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains under police investigation after his arrest last week, but is currently able to do very little with his time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While the former Duke of York once lived a life full of royal engagements and duties as a UK trade envoy, he is now effectively stuck in his new abode in Sandringham, unable to leave and with few visitors. Having already been forced to surrender his shooting licence, the equine-loving Andrew was dealt a further humiliation this week when he was instructed by The Firm to stop riding horses around the Norfolk estate. Andrew has been stripped of royal titles as a result of his past associations with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The ex-prince has denied accusations made in Virginia Giuffre’s book that he had sex with her three times and has said a 2022 out-of-court settlement was not an admission of guilt. What will Andrew do all day? Andrew left the Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor last month and is looking to move into Marsh Farm in Sandringham, but is currently at the smaller Wood Farm while renovations take place. He was told this week that riding on a horseback on his Sandringham estate while subject to the probe would give a "bad look” further restricting what he is able to do, now he lives alone and is estranged from his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and his siblings. The creation of a sense of unofficial imprisonment was added to this week when builders were photographed installing a high wooden fence around the edges of Marsh Farm’s garden.

No more: Andrew riding a horse around Windsor estate. Picture: Reuters

"It may not be a formal house arrest, but in practical terms, Andrew's movements are now so tightly controlled it may as well be,” a source has told Radar. "The optics are everything right now. Allowing him to be photographed riding across Sandringham as if life were normal would send the wrong message. The instruction is clear: keep a low profile and stay out of sight." Engineers have also been seen installing high-speed internet and Sky TV at his new property, suggesting that he will be spending a lot of his time inside staring at a screen. Andrew is known to enjoy watching golf on TV and is also a fan of tracking planes, perhaps a hobby that is reminiscent of his days as a pilot in the Royal Navy. As well as war films, he also spends hours playing video games, according to NME - with Call of Duty being a favourite. A source added: “He loves games like Call Of Duty [and] war games with helicopters. He certainly doesn’t play FIFA, he’s got no interest in football.”

Andrew enjoys a game of Call of Duty. Picture: Alamy

Andrew's daily routine? What we imagine the former prince might get up to - although there have not been suggestions as to what order he does things day to day 7am: Wake up, breakfast

8am: Watch golf coverage on Sky

10am: Garden time

11am: Meetings with staff and legal counsel over coffee

1pm: Lunch

2pm: Watch a war film

4.30pm: Call of Duty gaming session

6.30pm: Dinner

7.30pm: Plane tracking, calls, messages, read evening news, wind down for the day

Fences have been installed around Marsh Farm ahead of Andrew's arrival. Picture: Alamy