Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'to receive full royal funeral' despite being stripped of titles
The funeral arrangements appear in the so-called "bridge" plans, which set out funeral preparations for members of the Royal Family well in advance
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains on a confidential government list of royals expected to receive a high-profile funeral, despite no longer being a working member of the Royal Family.
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The funeral arrangements appear in the so-called "bridge" plans, which set out funeral preparations for members of the Royal Family well in advance, The Mail on Sunday reports, citing senior Whitehall sources.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral followed plans known as Operation London Bridge, while Prince Philip’s arrangements were codenamed Operation Forth Bridge.
Details of any plans for Mountbatten-Windsor have not been made public, with The Palace refusing to comment on funeral plans.
However, royal experts said a service could be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where both the late Queen and Prince Philip were laid to rest.
He could also be buried at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, the private cemetery in Windsor’s Home Park where the Duke and Duchess of Windsor are buried.
There is no suggestion the plans will be needed soon, with Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, said to be in good health.
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The prospect of a royal ceremonial funeral has prompted criticism from lawyers representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein and opposition politicians.
US lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented 27 of Epstein’s victims, said: “Andrew has brought disgrace upon the Royal Family and the UK as a result of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.
“Under these circumstances, the question arises as to why this man should be afforded the honour of a royal funeral. What kind of message would such a ceremony send to Epstein's victims?
“Additionally, why should UK taxpayers bear the burden of paying his expenses either in life or after his death?”
Conservative shadow Home Office minister Alicia Kearns said: "There are no circumstances under which Andrew should be afforded a royal funeral.
"He should live out his days far from public life, and the police and CPS should ensure their investigations into him are robust and don't drag on. All such plans should be revoked immediately."
Former government minister Norman Baker said: "This must be an oversight. Mr Mountbatten–Windsor is a commoner and should in no way be getting any sort of royal funeral."
It follows suggestions that future funeral plans are likely to have been revised in the past year to reflect that Mountbatten-Windsor is no longer a working royal.
The paper said any service could follow a similar format to the funeral of Princess Margaret in 2002.
Around 400 people, including 30 royals, attended her private service at St George’s Chapel, while flags were flown at half-mast during six days of mourning.
Her coffin was first placed at Kensington Palace before being taken to the Queen’s Chapel at St James’s Palace and then driven to Windsor.
Some 3,000 people watched the cortege enter the castle grounds.
Princess Margaret was later cremated, a break with royal tradition which the report said is unlikely to form part of Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrangements.
The question of pallbearers could also prove sensitive. Mountbatten-Windsor served in the Royal Navy, including as a Sea King helicopter co-pilot during the Falklands War, but later lost his honorary military roles.
Retired Rear Admiral Chris Parry said he believed the Navy would seek volunteers to carry the coffin.
He said: "The guy doesn't relinquish being a naval officer. He wasn't thrown out. He had a Falklands medal and you can't take that away from him and he deserves the credit for that. If somebody said to me 'Would you do it?', I'd do it."
US lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who represented nine of Epstein’s victims, said: "Taxpayers should not ever be funding a funeral for a private individual. No public money should be used to benefit him during death. It's an embarrassment to the Crown."
Conservative MP Joe Robertson said: "Public funds should not bankroll Andrew Mountbatten–Windsor's funeral. He has lost all his royal titles and publicly funded roles for a reason.
"He is an ordinary citizen – one who still has a lot of questions to answer – and his funeral should be paid for privately just like everyone else."
Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.