The funeral arrangements appear in the so-called "bridge" plans, which set out funeral preparations for members of the Royal Family well in advance

The prospect of a royal ceremonial funeral has prompted criticism from lawyers representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein and opposition politicians. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains on a confidential government list of royals expected to receive a high-profile funeral, despite no longer being a working member of the Royal Family.

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The funeral arrangements appear in the so-called "bridge" plans, which set out funeral preparations for members of the Royal Family well in advance, The Mail on Sunday reports, citing senior Whitehall sources. Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral followed plans known as Operation London Bridge, while Prince Philip’s arrangements were codenamed Operation Forth Bridge. Details of any plans for Mountbatten-Windsor have not been made public, with The Palace refusing to comment on funeral plans. However, royal experts said a service could be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where both the late Queen and Prince Philip were laid to rest. He could also be buried at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, the private cemetery in Windsor’s Home Park where the Duke and Duchess of Windsor are buried. There is no suggestion the plans will be needed soon, with Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, said to be in good health. Read More: 'He started sprinting after my car': Andrew's dramatic account of alleged balaclava stalker revealed in court Read More: How can Andrew be stripped of his Freedom of the City of London?

Andrew and The Prince of Wales at the funeral of The Duchess of Kent, in Westminster Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

The prospect of a royal ceremonial funeral has prompted criticism from lawyers representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein and opposition politicians. US lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented 27 of Epstein’s victims, said: “Andrew has brought disgrace upon the Royal Family and the UK as a result of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. “Under these circumstances, the question arises as to why this man should be afforded the honour of a royal funeral. What kind of message would such a ceremony send to Epstein's victims? “Additionally, why should UK taxpayers bear the burden of paying his expenses either in life or after his death?” Conservative shadow Home Office minister Alicia Kearns said: "There are no circumstances under which Andrew should be afforded a royal funeral. "He should live out his days far from public life, and the police and CPS should ensure their investigations into him are robust and don't drag on. All such plans should be revoked immediately."

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. Picture: Getty

Former government minister Norman Baker said: "This must be an oversight. Mr Mountbatten–Windsor is a commoner and should in no way be getting any sort of royal funeral." It follows suggestions that future funeral plans are likely to have been revised in the past year to reflect that Mountbatten-Windsor is no longer a working royal. The paper said any service could follow a similar format to the funeral of Princess Margaret in 2002. Around 400 people, including 30 royals, attended her private service at St George’s Chapel, while flags were flown at half-mast during six days of mourning. Her coffin was first placed at Kensington Palace before being taken to the Queen’s Chapel at St James’s Palace and then driven to Windsor. Some 3,000 people watched the cortege enter the castle grounds.

The funeral of Princess Margaret at St George's Chapel Windsor in 2002. Picture: Alamy