The disgraced former Duke of York's rumoured new girlfriend has been spotted visiting his Sandringham home

The former prince has lived in Norfolk since he was kicked out of Royal Lodge, Windsor, where he had lived since 2003. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is rumoured to have a new girlfriend in Norfolk, nine months after moving to the Sandringham estate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The disgraced former Duke of York is rumoured to be dating Aliba Bellingham. Picture: Social Media

“I’m not the sort of person to dwell on things in another person’s past. I think Andrew has found Norfolk to be a welcoming area and that he’ll enjoy living here.” But she insisted the pair were not in a relationship. “There’s no question of me being a ‘girlfriend’," she added. "We’re just acquaintances. “I think the rumours began when an American journalist got to hear I’d been to tea with him, and then made two plus two equal five.” Ailba, a keen horsewoman in her 60s, splits her time between London and Norfolk.

Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk . Picture: PA Images/Alamy