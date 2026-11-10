Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor rumoured to have Sandringham girlfriend
The disgraced former Duke of York's rumoured new girlfriend has been spotted visiting his Sandringham home
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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is rumoured to have a new girlfriend in Norfolk, nine months after moving to the Sandringham estate.
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The disgraced former Duke of York is rumoured to be dating Aliba Bellingham - the daughter of Princess Diana's godmother and a member of the elite “Turnip Toffs” north Norfolk social circle.
Ms Bellingham was recently spotted visiting Marsh Farm - Andrew's Norfolk home since his eviction from Royal Lodge nine months ago.
But Ms Bellingham, a keen horsewoman, insisted the pair were "simply acquaintances" and had bonded over their shared love of dogs and horses.
She told the Mail on Sunday: "We hang out from time to time and talk about horses and dogs – that’s what we have in common. We get on well. He loves his horses.
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“I’m not the sort of person to dwell on things in another person’s past. I think Andrew has found Norfolk to be a welcoming area and that he’ll enjoy living here.”
But she insisted the pair were not in a relationship.
“There’s no question of me being a ‘girlfriend’," she added. "We’re just acquaintances.
“I think the rumours began when an American journalist got to hear I’d been to tea with him, and then made two plus two equal five.”
Ailba, a keen horsewoman in her 60s, splits her time between London and Norfolk.
The former prince has lived in Norfolk since he was kicked out of Royal Lodge, Windsor, where he had lived since 2003.
Andrew was evicted from the property and stripped of his royal titles last year in light of the revelations surrounding his relationship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
He was arrested on February 19, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office after the release of the Epstein Files by the US Department of Justice.
He was released under investigation and denies any wrongdoing.