Disgraced former prince unlikely to join the King and company over festive period

Beatrice and Eugenie are said to have a colder relationship with their father, but not with their uncle, the King. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie can look forward to a warmer Christmas reception in Sandringham than their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The King and Andrew on a Sandringham walkabout in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Andrew faces a Christmas in exile, possibly with his ex wife Sarah Ferguson, having vacated his Royal Lodge. Although he was given a Sandringham residence by the King, he will not be joining his brother over the festive period in the Norfolk estate. The 65-year-old steadfastly denies allegations made by Virginia Giuffre that he had sex with her and was involved in an orgy on Epstein’s private island. The former Duke and Duchess of York are expected to, on Friday, attend the christening of Athena, the daughter of Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. However, former royal butler Grant Harrold has told the Mirror that Beatrice and Eugenie can enjoy a Christmas at Sandringham, their parents will be left in the cold. He said: “Charles gets on well with them, they get on with their cousins, and they have done nothing wrong. “Charles dislikes drama and fallouts. He hasn't fallen out with his nieces, so there's no reason to exclude them. In fact, inviting them may be his way of showing support: Andrew may be stepping back, but his daughters are still part of the wider family."

