Beatrice and Eugenie 'welcome' for Sandringham Christmas but Andrew will not be
Disgraced former prince unlikely to join the King and company over festive period
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie can look forward to a warmer Christmas reception in Sandringham than their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, according to reports.
Listen to this article
The king’s younger brother has been stripped of all of his remaining titles in the past fortnight after being disgraced for his associations with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Read also: Andrew acted 'entitled to sex with me,' Giuffre alleges in posthumous memoir after Prince loses titles
Read also: Andrew summoned by Congress to explain Epstein links
Andrew faces a Christmas in exile, possibly with his ex wife Sarah Ferguson, having vacated his Royal Lodge.
Although he was given a Sandringham residence by the King, he will not be joining his brother over the festive period in the Norfolk estate.
The 65-year-old steadfastly denies allegations made by Virginia Giuffre that he had sex with her and was involved in an orgy on Epstein’s private island.
The former Duke and Duchess of York are expected to, on Friday, attend the christening of Athena, the daughter of Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
However, former royal butler Grant Harrold has told the Mirror that Beatrice and Eugenie can enjoy a Christmas at Sandringham, their parents will be left in the cold.
He said: “Charles gets on well with them, they get on with their cousins, and they have done nothing wrong.
“Charles dislikes drama and fallouts. He hasn't fallen out with his nieces, so there's no reason to exclude them. In fact, inviting them may be his way of showing support: Andrew may be stepping back, but his daughters are still part of the wider family."
In another sign of his increasingly toxic personal brand, a Scottish golf course that was named The Duke’s Course after him, back in 1995, has now been named the Craigtoun Course.
Andrew is a keen golfer and is said to now spend much of his days watching the sport on TV.
St Andrews Links Trust, which runs the course, did not mention the former prince in its press release but confirmed the change on Tuesday.
Neil Coulson, chief executive of the course, said: "The agreement for The Craigtoun Course will see the first new course added to the Home of Golf's portfolio in 18 years and presents an ideal opportunity to expand the golf experiences we offer.
"We are delighted to have reached agreement with the Old Course Hotel and look forward to taking over what is already a significant asset for St Andrews and Scotland and building on its reputation."