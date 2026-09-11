A decision on stripping Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his Freedom of the City of London will be made as “a matter of urgency”, the City of London Corporation said, as the corporation has approved a process to remove the honour from recipients itself.

The City of London Corporation (CLC), the body which administers the ancient city centre, said on Thursday its court of common council, the organisation’s main decision-making body, had approved a process enabling the honour to be removed from individuals.

Elected members approved an act of common council, giving the court the power to remove a freedom.

The decision followed a detailed legal review which concluded that there was previously no effective lawful mechanism to do so.

Under the new process, each case would be considered on its individual circumstances and in accordance with the law, the CLC said.

The person concerned would be informed and given opportunities to make written representations before a final decision is taken.

The new process will now be undertaken for the disgraced former prince Andrew, after the corporation instructed officers to pursue steps to lawfully remove the honour.