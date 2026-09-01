Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘committed sex crimes in US’, congressman claims
Speaking on Tuesday to the US House of Representatives, Mr Massie pushed once again for the release of the Epstein Files
A US congressman has claimed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘committed sex crimes’ on American soil, during an address tackling the Epstein files on the House floor.
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Republican Representative Thomas Massie, a figure widely seen as a thorn in Donald Trump's side, named the former Duke of York during a speech on accountability linked to those involved with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking on Tuesday to the US House of Representatives, Mr Massie pushed once again for the release of the Epstein Files, insisting: “We want perpetrators of these crimes to be investigated and prosecuted.”
Proceeding to recite a lengthy list of names, Mr Massie highlighted figures including former Barclays chief executive, Jes Staley, magician David Copperfield, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The former prince continues to deny all claims against him.
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“And Prince Andrew, who committed sex crimes in the United States,” Mr Massie continued as he pointed towards the House floor.
Pushing for the release of three million more redacted Epstein Files held by Trump's Justice Department, Mr Massie urged the administration to listen to the victims after playing a major role in the release of the first batch of files.
“Perhaps hearing these names will shame the Department of Justice into delivering justice,” Mr Massie continued.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has always strongly denied any wrongdoing after he was accused of having sex with the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre in 2001.
Andrew eventually settled with Ms Giuffre out of court.
In response to the comments, Buckingham Palace said it was inappropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation and referred to its earlier statement on the matter.
"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."