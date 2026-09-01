A US congressman has claimed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘committed sex crimes’ on American soil, during an address tackling the Epstein files on the House floor.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie, a figure widely seen as a thorn in Donald Trump's side, named the former Duke of York during a speech on accountability linked to those involved with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking on Tuesday to the US House of Representatives, Mr Massie pushed once again for the release of the Epstein Files, insisting: “We want perpetrators of these crimes to be investigated and prosecuted.”

Proceeding to recite a lengthy list of names, Mr Massie highlighted figures including former Barclays chief executive, Jes Staley, magician David Copperfield, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The former prince continues to deny all claims against him.

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