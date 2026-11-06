Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor earned up to £2,000 per month from subletting three cottages at his former Royal Lodge home despite not paying any rent himself, the public spending watchdog has revealed. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Issy Clarke

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor earned up to £2,000 per month from subletting three cottages at his former Royal Lodge home despite not paying any rent himself, the public spending watchdog has revealed.

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The former prince had lived in Royal Lodge, Windsor, since 2003 until he moved out earlier this year. A report by the Public Accounts Committee published on Friday revealed that the former prince sublet one cottage at below-market rate for most of his 22-year tenancy. From late 2021, he sublet three cottages in total for less than a year for just over £2,000 a month. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor kept the income himself, rather than the Crown Estate. Read More: Crown Estate should ban subletting after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Royal Lodge fiasco, MPs say Read More: King Charles is 'fully open' to Commonwealth realms removing him as head of state

The 66-year-old left Royal Lodge following the revelations contained in the Epstein Files surrounding his friendship with the deceased sex offender. . Picture: UrbanImages/Alamy

The 66-year-old left Royal Lodge following the revelations contained in the Epstein Files surrounding his friendship with the deceased sex offender. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing. He signed a 75-year lease for Royal Lodge in 2003 after paying an initial £1 million down payment and spending £7.5 million on renovations, which meant he did not have to pay rent under the agreement. The Crown Estate, Andrew's landlord, told MPs on the committee that subletting was permitted as part of his lease. However, MPs have said subletting should be banned for Crown Estate properties going forward.