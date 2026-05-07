A 'balaclava-clad' man has been arrested for the possession of a weapon after threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor close to his home in Norfolk.

The former prince was targeted at around 7.30pm on Wednesday evening while out walking his dogs near the Sandringham Estate.

A man had been waiting in a vehicle when he saw Mr Mountbatten-Windsor about 50 yards away.

He got out and started approaching him while shouting at the ex-royal, it was reported.

The former Duke of York, who was accompanied by a member of his security team, hastened towards his private car which was parked nearby and raced away while the suspect allegedly tried to run after him.

Norfolk Police attended the scene where they arrested the man on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody.