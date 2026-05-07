Balaclava-clad man arrested for possession of weapon after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor threatened near Norfolk home
A 'balaclava-clad' man has been arrested for the possession of a weapon after threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor close to his home in Norfolk.
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The former prince was targeted at around 7.30pm on Wednesday evening while out walking his dogs near the Sandringham Estate.
A man had been waiting in a vehicle when he saw Mr Mountbatten-Windsor about 50 yards away.
He got out and started approaching him while shouting at the ex-royal, it was reported.
The former Duke of York, who was accompanied by a member of his security team, hastened towards his private car which was parked nearby and raced away while the suspect allegedly tried to run after him.
Norfolk Police attended the scene where they arrested the man on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody.
The incident is said to have taken place on public land near the Sandringham Royal Parkland, close to Marsh Farm, the property on the estate where Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has been living since last year.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 6 May 2026) following a report a man was behaving in an intimidating manner in the village.
"Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon.
"He was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remains in custody."
The confrontation has led to renewed concerns about the former duke's security arrangements and his potential vulnerability since moving to his new Norfolk country abode.
His publicly funded security detail, funded by the Metropolitan Police, was withdrawn by his late mother the Queen in 2019.
King Charles withdrew the former prince's personal allowance and private security in 2024.
A source told The Telegraph: “This shows why Andrew’s security provisions need to be proportionate and properly balanced for an individual with a very high profile. Surely this demonstrates why his security should be reviewed.”