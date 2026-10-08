The former Duke of York took legal action against the force over the lawfulness of search warrants issued by a judge last year

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Picture: Reuters/Phil Noble

By Alice Padgett

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Thames Valley Police have agreed that search warrants that allowed officers to raid two of his properties earlier this year were unlawful, a High Court judge has said.

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The first hearing in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s legal challenge against Thames Valley Police was held at the High Court on Thursday. The former Duke of York took legal action against the force over the lawfulness of search warrants issued by a judge at the Old Bailey allowing officers to raid his residence on the Sandringham Estate and his former Windsor home, Royal Lodge, in February. At a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday, which Andrew did not attend, Mr Justice Hilliard said that “agreement was reached between the claimant and Thames Valley Police that the search warrants were unlawful”. But the judge also said that “the fact that the search warrants were quashed does not bring an investigation to an end, or mean that the whole of the investigation was unlawful”. Read More: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'living in limbo' amid ongoing police investigation Read More: Ex-royal protection officer tells FBI that Andrew flouted Palace security rules to sneak in women

Prince Andrew at the funeral of the Duchess Of Kent. Picture: Getty

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor issued a legal challenge about his arrest. Picture: Getty

He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy. He was interviewed under caution before being released under investigation, and denies wrongdoing. The legal definition of misconduct in a public office can include a wide range of conduct – including sharing confidential financial information, financial misconduct, wilful neglect of duty, and sexual misconduct. It also covers corruption and improper interference, conflict of interest, perverting the course of justice, dishonesty or fraudulent conduct, and misconduct leading to personal gain. Police began their searches of the two properties and arrested Andrew on February 19, his 66th birthday.

A general view of Marsh Farm at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

Thames Valley confirmed on February 24 that their searches had ended. Late last year, the King stripped his brother of both his right to be a prince and his dukedom over his association with Epstein. A Buckingham Palace source confirmed on Monday that Andrew had been told not to use money from the annual stipend provided from the King’s private funds to finance the legal action. Sean Caulfield, a partner at law firm Hodge Jones and Allen, said the lawfulness of a warrant can be challenged for several reasons. He said: “The police may have gone beyond the remit of the search warrant; for example, there could be outbuildings or vehicles or secondary addresses that were not covered in the first grant of the search warrant.

Prince Andrew with an unidentified woman in an undated photo from the Epstein files. Picture: Alamy