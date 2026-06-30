Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor "snuck in, snuck out and did not want to be seen," as he made a rare public outing over the weekend alongside his brother, Prince Edward.

The disgraced former Duke of York has not made any official Royal outings all year, having been arrested on his 66th birthday in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Up until now, he has only been snapped riding in Windsor before he moved to Norfolk, and has sat out of all Royal events in 2026, including Trooping the Colour.

Witnesses told the Express that Andrew joined Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials on Sunday.

A source said: “Andrew sneaked in and sneaked out and definitely didn’t want to be seen.

“But I saw Andrew leave the field at 10.30am, just after Sophie had ridden her round, then I saw Edward walking towards his car smiling shortly afterwards.”