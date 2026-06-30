'He snuck in and out': Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes rare public appearance with Royals
Disgraced son of Queen Elizabeth II 'did not want to be seen' at horse trials alongside his younger brother and his wife
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor "snuck in, snuck out and did not want to be seen," as he made a rare public outing over the weekend alongside his brother, Prince Edward.
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The disgraced former Duke of York has not made any official Royal outings all year, having been arrested on his 66th birthday in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Up until now, he has only been snapped riding in Windsor before he moved to Norfolk, and has sat out of all Royal events in 2026, including Trooping the Colour.
Witnesses told the Express that Andrew joined Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials on Sunday.
A source said: “Andrew sneaked in and sneaked out and definitely didn’t want to be seen.
“But I saw Andrew leave the field at 10.30am, just after Sophie had ridden her round, then I saw Edward walking towards his car smiling shortly afterwards.”
Andrew was pictured driving a Range Rover and wearing sunglasses.
He is said to live a quiet life, now separate from his former wife Sarah Ferguson.
According to reports, he fills his days watching television and playing video games, with Prince Edward and Princess Anne maintaining a relationship with him.
Andrew was stripped of all his titles due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.
He moved into private accommodation on the Sandringham estate after being vacated from the Royal Lodge in Windsor.
Despite this, he has denied any wrongdoing, including that he had a sexual relationship with Virginia Giuffre - a complainant who described, in her book, having sex with Andrew three times while still a teenager.
Ms Giuffre died in May 2025, having previously made an out-of-court settlement with The Firm.
Read also: Where do all the Royals live and is Charles the first to not stay in Buckingham Palace?