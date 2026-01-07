Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor might spurn lodgings in Sandringham in favour of a new life in the Middle East, a new book has claimed.

The former Duke of York, who lost all of his titles in 2025, needs to leave the Royal Lodge in Windsor and has been offered accommodation in the royal estate in Norfolk.

However, the 65-year-old might be tempted to instead start over in Bahrain, according to Robert Jobson’s latest book Windsor Legacy, which was published on Tuesday.

“One never knows — it could be a place where Andrew gets the recognition of being the second son of Queen Elizabeth, rather than this," Jobson wrote, according to People.

King Charles is said to have recently met with the Bahraini royal family, having received a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II motor car as a gift from the monarch in May 2023.

The former prince Andrew served as a British trade envoy from 2001 to 2011 and was known to have had dealings with Asia and the middle east.

Jobson pointed out that Spain’s former king Juan Carlos I has lived in Abu Dhabi since 2020 when financial scandals forced him to step back from public life.

“Other disgraced people have gone to the Middle East. Andrew did a lot of business in Bahrain, and he’s still relatively young,” the writer and Standard correspondent added.

Andrew, who spent Christmas away from his family, is said to lead a humdrum life at present, with an insider stating that he does little more than watch television, now that he has had his shooting licence taken away.

However, he may be able to lead a more active life in Bahrain, if such a move was made.

“I just can’t see him being on an isolated farm in Sandringham,” Jobson added.

Andrew has been in exile as a result of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the paedophile former financier, who took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial.

The Queen’s second son has always denied allegations made by the late Virginia Giuffre, that he had sex with her three times after she had been presented to him by Epstein, aged 17.

Ms Giuffre, who died last year, reached an out of court settlement with The Firm in 2022, but Andrew has denied this is an admission of guilt and has claimed not to have known her.