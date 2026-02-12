Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still eighth in the order of succession and could theoretically become King, despite being exiled by the Royal Family.

Here is a deeper look at his position within the Royal order.

He was originally third in succession but has now slipped back in the order once Prince William and then Harry were born, and then again once they had children of their own.

But while he cannot call himself a duke or a prince any more, Andrew is still listed by the Royal Family within the line of succession as the second son of Queen Elizabeth II.

The former Duke of York has been stripped of all his titles due to his associations with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who took his own life in 2019.

Andrew is still in the order of succession and, in theory, would become King if the seven above him were all to die without having had more children.

It is very unlikely that this will happen. At 65, Andrew is on the senior end of the list and it would take such a catastrophe that it is unlikely the Firm have seriously considered what might happen if he was next in line to be King.

It is possible that he could be removed from this position in the line of succession but it is not yet something attempted.

The government has previously said it has no plans to remove him from the line.

It would be quite an ordeal to remove him as it would need to be pushed through by the government and would also require approval from every Commonwealth member state.

Joe Little, of Majesty Magazine, told PA: “I’m sure at some point quite soon, somebody will ask, if they’ve not already done so, why he hasn’t been moved from the line of succession.

"Clearly it would take quite a catastrophe for him to become king given all those that are ahead of him. So might it not have been tidier to withdraw him from the line of succession?”

Should the unthinkable happen, it is possible that the government might then take steps to remove Andrew from his position in the succession list.

