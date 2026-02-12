Where is Andrew in the Order of Succession and could he ever be King?
How the Order of Succession works and what it could mean for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still eighth in the order of succession and could theoretically become King, despite being exiled by the Royal Family.
The former Duke of York has been stripped of all his titles due to his associations with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who took his own life in 2019.
While Andrew has denied accusations that he had sex three times with Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim who was trafficked to the financier by Ghislaine Maxwell, he has accepted his exile from the Royal Lodge to Sandringham.
But while he cannot call himself a duke or a prince any more, Andrew is still listed by the Royal Family within the line of succession as the second son of Queen Elizabeth II.
He was originally third in succession but has now slipped back in the order once Prince William and then Harry were born, and then again once they had children of their own.
Here is a deeper look at his position within the Royal order.
Is Andrew still in the line of succession, and what would happen if he became King?
Andrew is still in the order of succession and, in theory, would become King if the seven above him were all to die without having had more children.
It is very unlikely that this will happen. At 65, Andrew is on the senior end of the list and it would take such a catastrophe that it is unlikely the Firm have seriously considered what might happen if he was next in line to be King.
It is possible that he could be removed from this position in the line of succession but it is not yet something attempted.
The government has previously said it has no plans to remove him from the line.
It would be quite an ordeal to remove him as it would need to be pushed through by the government and would also require approval from every Commonwealth member state.
Joe Little, of Majesty Magazine, told PA: “I’m sure at some point quite soon, somebody will ask, if they’ve not already done so, why he hasn’t been moved from the line of succession.
"Clearly it would take quite a catastrophe for him to become king given all those that are ahead of him. So might it not have been tidier to withdraw him from the line of succession?”
Should the unthinkable happen, it is possible that the government might then take steps to remove Andrew from his position in the succession list.
The top 50 in line to the British throne
- William, Prince of Wales (b. 1982)
- Prince George of Wales (b. 2013)
- Princess Charlotte of Wales (b. 2015)
- Prince Louis of Wales (b. 2018)
- Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (b. 1984)
- Prince Archie of Sussex (b. 2019)
- Princess Lilibet of Sussex (b. 2021)
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (b. 1960)
- Princess Beatrice (b. 1988)
- Sienna Mapelli Mozzi (b. 2021)
- Athena Mapelli Mozzi (b. 2025)
- Princess Eugenie (b. 1990)
- August Brooksbank (b. 2021)
- Ernest Brooksbank (b. 2023)
- Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (b. 1964)
- James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex (b. 2007)
- Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (b. 2003)
- Anne, Princess Royal (b. 1950)
- Peter Phillips (b. 1977)
- Savannah Phillips (b. 2010)
- Isla Phillips (b. 2012)
- Zara Tindall (b. 1981)
- Mia Tindall (b. 2014)
- Lena Tindall (b. 2018)
- Lucas Tindall (b. 2021)
- David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon (b. 1961)
- Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley (b. 1999)
- Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones (b. 2002)
- Lady Sarah Chatto (b. 1964)
- Samuel Chatto (b. 1996)
- Arthur Chatto (b. 1999)
- Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester (b. 1944)
- Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster (b. 1974)
- Xan Windsor, Lord Culloden (b. 2007)
- Lady Cosima Windsor (b. 2010)
- Lady Davina Lewis (b. 1977)
- Senna Lewis (b. 2010)
- Tāne Lewis (b. 2012)
- Lady Rose Gilman (b. 1980)
- Lyla Gilman (b. 2010)
- Rufus Gilman (b. 2012)
- Prince Edward, Duke of Kent (b. 1935)
- George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews (b. 1962)
- Lady Amelia Windsor (b. 1995)
- Albert Windsor (b. 2007)
- Leopold Windsor (b. 2009)
- Louis Windsor (b. 2014)
- Lady Helen Taylor (b. 1964)
- Columbus Taylor (b. 1994)
- Cassius Taylor (b. 1996)