Claims suggest that the decision to strip Andrew of his honours and titles was influenced by the Queen

Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is set to get a six-figure payout and an annual payment as part of his “relocation settlement” after being forced out of the Royal Lodge, it has been claimed.

Former prince Andrew will receive the one-off payment to cover his move from Windsor to private accommodation in Sandringham, Norfolk, followed by the regular stipend to prevent him from “overspending in his new life as a commoner”, The Guardian newspaper has reported. The annual payment privately funded by King Charles would be worth several times his £20,000-a-year navy pension, the paper adds. The report of the payout comes as claims suggest that the decision to strip Andrew of his honours and titles was influenced by the Queen’s concerns about his impact on her work with sex abuse victims. According to The Daily Telegraph, Camilla was appalled by Andrew’s association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and felt the ongoing row was getting in the way of her public duties. Read more: Andrew will take his teddy bear collection to Sandringham - but locals are not happy about royal's arrival Read more: Andrew quit fight over titles and Royal Lodge 'after Fergie abandoned him'

King Charles III And Queen Camilla At Piazza Del Popolo in Italy. Picture: Getty

The Queen has supported survivors of sex attacks and domestic abuse for years and it was recently revealed in a new book that she herself fought off a man who groped her on a train when she was a teenager. And The Times reported Andrew agreed to leave Windsor after his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson made it clear that she would be leaving the property. She will not be moving to Sandringham and will have to find her own property to live in. The King stripped his younger brother of his Prince and Duke of York titles in a dramatic move on Thursday night and a statement from Buckingham Palace stressed both his and Camilla’s thoughts were with victims of abuse. The statement said: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have become further engulfed by the Epstein scandal. Picture: Alamy

It is understood the driving force behind the removal was “serious lapses of judgment” by Andrew and the final decision was made by the King, with support from his wider family including the Prince of Wales. Earlier in October, it was announced Andrew had agreed to stop using his titles but would remain a prince and retain his dukedom ahead of the publication of the memoirs of the late Virginia Giuffre, who had accused the former duke of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Andrew strenuously denies the allegations. The Daily Telegraph reported the Queen was “deeply uncomfortable” about leading anti-abuse campaigns, including domestic abuse charity SafeLives of which she is patron, while Andrew remained a public figure. The attack on Camilla in the 1960s was revealed in the book, Power And The Palace: The Inside Story Of The Monarchy And 10 Downing Street by Valentine Low, a former royal reporter for The Times newspaper.

King and Queen's new wedding anniversary photos in Italy. Picture: GETTY

The King’s actions have effectively ended Andrew’s public life, and he has also given up his 30-room Royal Lodge home in Windsor and will move to the private Sandringham estate, although he may not leave until the new year. Sandringham in Norfolk is the venue for the traditional Christmas gathering for members of the royal family and the delay will mean any potential encounter with Andrew over the festive period is avoided. A new YouGov poll has found that while 79 per cent of people questioned backed the King’s decision to strip Andrew of his titles, 58 per cent of the 4,739 adults quizzed on Friday felt the royal family had moved too slowly in dealing with the controversy. There has also been a series of damaging newspaper allegations including that Andrew tried to get the Metropolitan Police to dig up dirt for a smear campaign against Ms Giuffre. The force said previously it is looking into the allegations after the Mail on Sunday newspaper claimed Andrew passed Ms Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate. The Public Accounts Committee has already confirmed it is writing to the Crown Estate, effectively Andrew’s landlord, and the Treasury asking for further information about the prince’s lease which caused a public outcry when it emerged he was paying a “peppercorn” rent.

Andrew is accused of having sex with Ms Giuffre three times. Picture: Alamy