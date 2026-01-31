Andrew has been dragged into the spotlight once again after being linked in stark new images to the late paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein

Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace and promised 'lots of privacy'. Picture: US Department of Justice

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has broken cover for the first time since the latest Epstein Files release appeared to show the former Prince crouched over a young woman.

More than three million pages, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, relating to infamous paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were released on Friday, Among the images were a series of photos appearing to show the disgraced royal crouching over a woman on the floor, with other documents tying the former Prince and Sarah Ferguson to the late financier. Andrew features heavily in the newly released documents, including an email which appears to show him inviting the sex trafficker for dinner at Buckingham Palace. On Saturday, the royal was pictured driving his Range Rover and later spotted riding a horse in Windsor amid the fallout from the latest US Department of Justice document dump. Andrew appears several times in the release, with the former royal allegedly inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace and promised him “lots of privacy” . Email exchanges also see a person named "Fergie" - whose email address has been redacted - refer to Epstein as "the brother I have always wished for” and that she has “never been more touched by a friends kindness”. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to the accusations against him. Read more: Sarah Ferguson 'homeless' after leaving Royal Lodge as Beatrice and Eugenie refuse to offer her permanent home Read more: Epstein victims condemn ‘incomplete release’ of files after allegations against Trump disappear from DoJ site

Andrew appears several times in the release, with the former royal allegedly inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace and promised him “lots of privacy” . Picture: DOJ

Andrew told him "alternatively we should have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy" after Epstein told him for "private time". A set of images appear to show Andrew on all fours tending to a female who is sprawled out on the floor. Andrew has always denied that he knew anything about Epstein’s crimes and appearing in these files does not imply any wrongdoing. Another email appears to show Jeffrey Epstein organising a “facial” for someone described only as “The Duke.”

Jeffrey Epstein Mug Shot. Picture: Getty

One exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in August 2010 promising him "a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with". He said the girl was a 26-year-old, Russian, who is "beautiful" and "trustworthy". Among the emails released as part of today's drop are messages from Epstein claiming tech billionaire Bill Gates caught an STD from sleeping with "Russian girls" and tried to "slip" his wife antibiotics as a result. Gates has long denied any involvement in Epstein's crimes and said he regrets their friendship.

Andrew and Epstein's emails. Picture: DOJ

The tech billionaire also appears in a number of pictures throughout this new release. A representative of the Gates Foundation said on Friday: "These claims – from a proven, disgruntled liar – are absolutely absurd and completely false. "The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame." Lord Peter Mandelson, who was sacked as the UK’s ambassador to the US last year over his links to Epstein, also appears in the files and discussed staying at Epstein's property in an email. The correspondence is from 16 June 2009, when Epstein was serving a prison sentence for soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. The financier was able to work during the day.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Getty

Mandelson asked Epstein: “Shall I stay at yours Friday-Sunday this weekend?” Epstein replied: “thrilled to host and sad I’m not there”. Speaking during a press conference on Friday, US deputy attorney Todd Blanche said the Department of Justice is releasing "more than three million pages, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images in total". These include images and videos taken from devices belonging to the sex trafficker and mark the end of the so-called "review process," he said. He added: "That means the department produced approximately 3.5 million pages in compliance with the act."

Jeffrey Epstein sent himself a letter he had seemingly sent to Bill Gates. Picture: DOJ

Mr Blanche said a number of documents have been withheld due to "ongoing investigations", but declined to comment on what these investigations are. These redactions include images of every woman to feature in the so-called Epstein Files. No men have been redacted, he added. It is important to note that featuring in the documents does not imply any wrongdoing. "The attorney general, the director of the FBI, and our partners throughout this administration work hard every single day to protect the most vulnerable among us with the protection of this magnitude," Mr Blanche continued. "Mistakes are inevitable. "We, of course, want to immediately correct any redaction errors that our team may have made." Speaking about Epstein's victims, he continued: "Victims of Mr Epstein have gone through unspeakable pain and there's nobody who should say anything differently.

Bill Gates in the newly released Epstein files. Picture: DOJ