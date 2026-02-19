The former prince has been released under investigation, Thames Valley Police confirmed on Thursday evening

By Alex Storey

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released under investigation as he was pictured leaving police custody following his arrest earlier today.

The former Duke of York was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning at the Sandringham Estate. He became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested and held in custody. Pictured on Thursday evening, Andrew can be seen leaning backwards in the back seat of a car leaving Aylesham police station in Norfolk. LBC understands he has returned to his Sandringham address following a full day of being questioned by officers. Read more: Police swoop on Andrew's former home as royal held in police custody Read more: King supports police probe into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "On Thursday (19/2) we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. "The arrested man has now been released under investigation. We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded." The former prince is accused of sharing sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy. Donald Trump has also broken his silence on the arrest, describing it as a "very sad moment" while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One. The president said: "I think it's a shame. I think it's very sad. I think it's so bad for the Royal Family. "It's very, very sad. To me, it's a very sad thing." Bizarrely, Trump declared himself someone who "can talk about it" because he is "totally exonerated" by the recent release of the Epstein Files by his Department of Justice."I did nothing," he said.

The allegations claim that he shared reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with disgraced financier Epstein. Police have been searching both Wood Farm in Norfolk and Royal Lodge in Windsor throughout the day while the former Duke of York was questioned in custody. Andrew temporarily relocated to Wood Farm on the King's private Sandringham estate this month after leaving Royal Lodge, while waiting for his new home, Marsh Farm, to be ready nearby. Officers and police vehicles have been seen entering and leaving Royal Lodge in Berkshire since the arrest. Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing over his connections to Epstein. He has not responded to LBC's requests for comment on the specific allegations connected to the release of the latest Epstein files in January.

Reacting to the arrest earlier, King Charles said the "law must take its course" as he pledged to support the investigation. A statement from the Palace read: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

The offence of misconduct in a public office is defined as "serious wilful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities of the public office held," according to CPS guidelines. A number of police forces across the UK are also assessing information released as part of the Epstein files document dump. Officers from Surrey, Bedfordshire, Essex, Norfolk, the West Midlands, Wiltshire and Scotland have all said they are reviewing information.

On Wednesday, the Met said it was also looking at allegations Andrew’s protection officers turned a “blind eye” to his visits to Epstein’s island, Little St James. The National Crime Agency said it was supporting UK forces in their Epstein files probes. It happens when a public office holder wilfully neglects to perform his or her duty or wilfully misconducts him or herself, to such a degree as to amount to an abuse of the public’s trust in that office. Following the news of the arrest earlier on Thursday, the King was seen carrying on public duties as normal with a visit to London Fashion Week. As he got out of his car and entered the building there was a smattering of applause, but most people filmed on their phones in silence.

He was also pictured hosting the ambassador of El Salvador, Francisco Lima Mena, at St James's Palace on Thursday afternoon. He also greeted the ambassador of Spain, Emma Aparici Vazquez de Parga, as well as the High Commissioner for Kenya Maurice Makoloo. The monarch was also met with groans as he arrived at a separate engagement in the Strand area of London. Wearing a dark suit, Charles stepped out of the car to a mixture of shouts, cheers and groans from members of the public crowding the streets.

