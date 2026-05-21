The former Duke of York faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment

In a memo addressed to Robin Cook dated February 25 2000, then-chief executive of British Trade International Sir David Wright said Queen Elizabeth II’s “wish” had been for Andrew, then the Duke of York, to take on the job. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor demanded trips to ‘sophisticated countries’ and nights at the ballet, according to newly released documents over his appointment in 2001.

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The late Queen was ‘very keen’ to have him as a UK trade envoy and she pushed for her second son to take on a “prominent role in the promotion of national interests,” former chief executive of British Trade International Sir David Wright said. Andrew was appointed with no vetting, as Queen Elizabeth II thought he would be a “natural fit” to be successor to her cousin the Duke of Kent in the role. Sir David suggested the role would include some regional trips and two or three overseas visits each year, as well as a “leading trade mission from time to time”.

Police search Royal Lodge after the arrest of Andrew in February. Picture: getty

A letter contained in the documents states that Andrew “tended to prefer sophisticated countries” and had a preference for “ballet over theatre.” The memo was released on Thursday as part of a trove of files related to Andrew’s appointment to the post, which gave him access to senior government and business contacts around the world. It shows that Andrew was handed a major UK trade role without any evidence of formal vetting or due diligence. The Government confirmed it is cooperating with police over a possible misconduct in public office investigation. "We have found no evidence that a formal due diligence or vetting process was undertaken. There is also no evidence that this was considered," Chris Bryant, a junior trade minister, said in a written statement to parliament. Read more: Epstein's ranch staff probed over Andrew's visits to paedophile's sprawling New Mexico property Read more: Epstein files spark two new UK investigations into historic child sex abuse

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Picture: Reuters

The former Duke of York faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011. Ministers agreed in February to publish documents related to his appointment to the post, which gave him access to senior government and business contacts around the world. The Liberal Democrats tabled a humble address in Parliament calling for the publication of papers on Andrew’s role, including any vetting and any correspondence from disgraced former ambassador to the US Lord Peter Mandelson. Andrew became the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment in 2001 but stepped down 10 years later amid the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. He received no salary for travelling around the world and at home promoting Britain’s business interests, but criticisms were made about the thousands of pounds spent each year on his expenses and travel costs. His decision to quit the role came in the same year he was pictured with his arm around his primary accuser, Virginia Giuffre, who said she was trafficked to the former duke at the home of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Ms Giuffre claimed she had sex with the former prince three times – at Maxwell’s home in London, at Epstein’s New York townhouse and on the disgraced financier’s Caribbean island, Little St James. Andrew paid Ms Giuffre millions of pounds to settle a civil suit in the US in 2022, a woman he has claimed never to have met.

One of the documents shows that the late Queen was “very keen” for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to take on a “prominent role in the promotion of national interests”. Picture: Supplied

In a memo addressed to Robin Cook dated February 25 2000, then-chief executive of British Trade International Sir David Wright said Queen Elizabeth II’s “wish” had been for Andrew, then the Duke of York, to take on the job. Sir David suggested the role would include some regional trips and two or three overseas visits each year, as well as a “leading trade mission from time to time”. He said: “Finally, we would want the Duke of York to be available to receive prominent trade visitors from overseas here in London and perhaps act as host at meals or receptions as appropriate.” The senior official said he “did not envisage that the Duke of York would want to be burdened with the regularity of meetings of the board of British Trade International or the burden of paper which goes along with the board membership”. He added: “We would nonetheless ensure that he was kept in touch with board developments and issues.” Another of the documents is a letter from Kathryn Colvin, Head of Protocol Division, dated January 25 2000, explaining Andrew's preferences for activities during his visits - this includes matters relating to youth, tech, trade, and culture. This note also says that Andrew preferred to visit "sophisticated countries" and "should not be offered golfing functions abroad". It reads: "I asked what were The Duke’s preferences for activity during his visits. "Captain Blair said that The Duke of York was particularly good on high‑tech matters, trade, youth (including primary schools and youth projects), and cultural events, with a preference for ballet rather than theatre, Commonwealth and military and foreign affairs. "The Duke would prefer the more sophisticated countries, particularly those in the lead on technology."

Another of the documents is a letter from Kathryn Colvin, Head of Protocol Division, dated January 25 2000, explaining Andrew's preferences for activities during his visits. Picture: Liberal Democrats

A briefing document for a media Q&A includes a question about who Andrew would be accountable to within his role, however, it appears the brief dodges the question. One question asks: Will the Duke of York be responsible to the BTI board? The response reads: "HRH will undertake activities in support of BTI's trade and investment objectives, which are set by ministers in support of the Board. The Board will therefore maintain a close interest in HRH's activities." The Liberal Democrats criticised the “small paper trail” released by the Government in relation to the 2001 appointment of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as trade envoy. Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said: “It is shocking and deeply troubling that Andrew was appointed to the trade envoy role with no vetting. Nobody should be above such standards. This raises serious questions about why officials and ministers at the time thought that was acceptable. “The lack of documentation provided is itself concerning, as is the time it has taken to get this far. We must get the full files from government without delay, and an explanation about why there is such a small paper trail. And the Government must commit to mandatory vetting for all similar appointments in future. “The victims and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein, and the justice they have been denied for years, are foremost in our minds as this continues. “We must have a full public inquiry into Epstein, his links to the British establishment, and the abuse he and his associates perpetrated against women and girls here in the UK.”

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images