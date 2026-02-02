Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor riding around near Windsor Castle as Epstein storm rages on. Picture: REUTERS

By Flaminia Luck

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been seen riding around near Windsor Castle just days after more Epstein files were released.

The disgraced former Prince was pictured trotting round Windsor Great Park, near Royal Lodge, a property on the estate surrounding the castle. The ex Duke of York was told to leave Royal Lodge after losing his all of his titles in 2025 due to his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. It comes just days after pictures released in the latest files appear to include multiple photos of Andrew crouched over an unidentified woman, whose face has been redacted. The images are among more than three million documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday, including images of a man who appears to be Andrew kneeling on the floor next to a woman lying down.

Pictures released with the Epstein files appear to show Andrew crouched over a female. Picture: US Department of Justice

Meanwhile Lord Mandelson “should not be a member of the House of Lords or use the title”, the Prime Minister has said - after it was revealed he sent government documents to Epstein. The fresh calls come as the country’s top civil servant has been tasked with urgently reviewing information on links between Lord Mandelson and Epstein while he was a Government minister. The latest damning revelations from the Epstein files revealed an email exchange from 2009, in which Lord Mandelson, then the business secretary, forwarded an economic briefing for Gordon Brown, the then prime minister, to Epstein in 2009. In another email exchange between the pair, Lord Mandelson appears to tell Epstein he would lobby ministers over a tax on bankers’ bonuses. However, Downing Street has admitted the Prime Minister does not have the power to strip him of his peerage.

Sir Keir believes the former ambassador to the US “should not be a member of the House of Lords or use the title”. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested Andrew “should be prepared” to testify before the US Congress about his links to Jeffrey Epstein, after he featured in the latest disclosure of files related to the disgraced paedophile financier. A “victim-centred” approach to dealing with Epstein is the reason Andrew should share information in “whatever form” he is asked, the Prime Minister added. LBC has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment on the latest allegations. Read more: Epstein Files show Andrew crouched on all fours over woman - as former Prince breaks cover following latest release Read more: Epstein ‘wanted Sarah Ferguson to release statement' insisting he was 'not a pedo’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “should be prepared” to testify before the US Congress about his links to Jeffrey Epstein, the PM has suggested. Picture: REUTERS

Renovation work has begun at Marsh Farm on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which is understood to be earmarked for his future residence. Marsh Farm, described as a "ramshackle" and "shoebox-sized" cottage, is seven miles away from Sandringham House. Earlier this month, it was reported Andrew will move into this temporary home as early at the end of January, before his 66th birthday on February 19.

Andrew is due to leave Royal Lodge (pictured) and move into a temporary home imminently . Picture: Shutterstock