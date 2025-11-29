The disgraced prince will move into permanent exile in Norfolk in the New Year

By Chay Quinn

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set for one final Christmas at the Royal Lodge before he is booted out by the King, reports claim.

Sources tell the Mirror that the Windsor mansion will play host to Andrew's festivities in a welcome relief for other royals. Some had worried that Andrew could potentially be moved into the Sandringham estate for Christmas, close to the traditions of the King and other members of the Royal Family. The Royal Family traditionally spend Christmas at Sandringham, and are pictured on their walk to church on Christmas morning each year. Read More: Jeffrey Epstein allegedly plotted to have Andrew and Fergie killed because 'they knew too much' Read More: 'Prince Andrew Way' to be renamed after council scraps road's nod to disgraced royal

Andrew will spend his final Christmas before moving into exile at the Royal Lodge. Picture: Getty

The high-profile photos would have been afforded further embarrassment to the Royal Family if they had featured the disgraced former prince. One source said: "He won’t be anywhere near the Big House [the nickname given to the monarch’s home at Sandringham]." Andrew will move onto a smaller property on the Sandringham estate into permanent exile after the New Year, it is reported. He will be moving "as soon as is practicable" but the task is said to be complicated by the length of time that Andrew has spent at the Royal Lodge. Moving to his new home is reported to be "quite a substantial logistical process" according to the Mirror. The news comes after a bombshell report claimed that paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein allegedly plotted to kill Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson because "they knew too much". The claims were made by historian Andrew Lownie, who wrote Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. Mr Lownie alleges that Jeffrey Epstein sought to silence the former Royals while he was serving time in prison ahead of his death in 2019.