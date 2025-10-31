Andrew had '40 prostitutes brought to five-star Thailand hotel room' during four-day taxpayer funded trip, author claims
The disgraced royal was allegedly 'chasing lots and lots of women' amid a 'midlife crisis'
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had 40 prostitutes brought to his five-star hotel during a four-day trip to Thailand, the disgraced royal’s unauthorised biographer has claimed.
Royal historian Andrew Lownie has alleged the disgraced former prince went on a string of taxpayer-funded trips which doubled up as holidays amid his “midlife crisis" in the early 2000s.
It came after his brother, then-Prince Charles, reportedly advised against giving Andrew the Trade Envoy role in 2001 as he would just “chase women and play golf”.
“In 2001, Andrew is 41, he's having his midlife crisis and he basically starts chasing lots and lots of women," Mr Lonie told the Daily Mail’s Deep Dive: The Fall of the House of York podcast.
“He uses the excuse of his role as Trade Envoy, paid for by the taxpayer, to go off on these trips."
He added: “He always puts in two weeks of ‘private time’. So, we pay for his holiday and then he goes off and does things.
“There was a famous trip to Thailand - for the birthday celebrations of the King. Andrew is representing his country and insists on staying in a five-star hotel rather than the embassy, which he always did.
“Andrew had 40 prostitutes brought in the space of four days. This was all enabled by diplomats and others.”
The historian claimed this figure has been verified by multiple sources, including a member of Thailand's royal family.
Andrew’s fall from grace continued rapidly this morning as he was swiftly removed from the Official Roll of the Peerage, the public record of peers and peerages of England, Scotland, Ireland, Great Britain and the United Kingdom.The development marks a key step in formally removing his titles.
Dukes, including the Duke of York, are listed on the roll of the peerage maintained at the Crown Office.
As Lord Chancellor, David Lammy is responsible for maintaining the peerage roll.
Andrew is still eighth in line to the throne behind Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The only way Andrew could be removed from the line of succession would be through an Act of Parliament, but it would also require the consent of all other Commonwealth realms.
Buckingham Palace said Andrew has agreed to leave the Windsor residence as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy.
It is understood that although Andrew denies the accusations, Buckingham Palace considers the friendship a “serious lapses of judgment”.
A statement released by the Palace on Thursday evening said: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.
"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."