Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had 40 prostitutes brought to his five-star hotel during a four-day trip to Thailand, the disgraced royal’s unauthorised biographer has claimed.

Royal historian Andrew Lownie has alleged the disgraced former prince went on a string of taxpayer-funded trips which doubled up as holidays amid his “midlife crisis" in the early 2000s.

It came after his brother, then-Prince Charles, reportedly advised against giving Andrew the Trade Envoy role in 2001 as he would just “chase women and play golf”.

“In 2001, Andrew is 41, he's having his midlife crisis and he basically starts chasing lots and lots of women," Mr Lonie told the Daily Mail’s Deep Dive: The Fall of the House of York podcast.

“He uses the excuse of his role as Trade Envoy, paid for by the taxpayer, to go off on these trips."

He added: “He always puts in two weeks of ‘private time’. So, we pay for his holiday and then he goes off and does things.

