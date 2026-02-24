Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor "said there’s no need for the RAF" and Dolly the sheep was "rubbish", a Liberal Democrat MP has claimed in the House of Commons.

Monica Harding said her late father-in-law, who was an air vice-marshal, had been at a dinner overseas with Andrew.

She said: “[He] said in front of many foreign military and diplomatic seniors ‘no need for a Royal Air Force'."

She said the comment had been raised with the chief of the air force.

Ms Harding also told the Commons the former prince spoke "against British commercial interests".

She said: “When I was working overseas for the British Council, Mountbatten-Windsor came to an exhibition that I was putting on about Dolly the sheep, which was a fine example of British scientific innovation.

"Mountbatten-Windsor stood up in front of Japanese dignitaries and business people and said, ‘This is rubbish, this is a Frankenstein sheep’.”

Read more: Minister's fury at 'arrogant and entitled' Andrew as Government agrees to release files related to his trade envoy appointment

Read more: Sign of the times: Every street bearing 'Prince Andrew' name as residents fight to change addresses