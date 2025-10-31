The disgraced royal will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after being stripped of all titles and kicked out of Royal Lodge - but he is still eighth in line to the throne

King Charles has stripped Andrew of all royal titles and honours. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Andrew’s fall from grace continued rapidly this morning as he was swiftly removed from the Official Roll of the Peerage, the public record of peers and peerages of England, Scotland, Ireland, Great Britain and the United Kingdom.

The development marks a key step in formally removing his titles. Dukes, including the Duke of York, are listed on the roll of the peerage maintained at the Crown Office. As Lord Chancellor, David Lammy is responsible for maintaining the peerage roll. Andrew is still eighth in line to the throne behind Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The only way Andrew could be removed from the line of succession would be through an Act of Parliament, but it would also require the consent of all other Commonwealth realms. As of this morning, Andrew’s entry on the Royal Family’s official website had not been updated, with him still described as ‘Prince’ and the most recent details describing how he was stripped of his military affiliations and Royal patronages in January 2022. His biography entry is the penultimate listing on the page, ahead of only the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose picture and biography comes last. The King sensationally stripped Andrew of all his titles and told him to move out of Royal Lodge. Buckingham Palace said Andrew has agreed to leave the Windsor residence as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy. It is understood that although Andrew denies the accusations, Buckingham Palace considers the friendship a “serious lapses of judgment”. A statement released by the Palace on Thursday evening said: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor." Read more: Prince Andrew faces private prosecution after Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault allegations Read more: William and Kate win legal battle after family holiday pictures published

As of this morning, Andrew’s entry on the Royal Family’s official website had not been updated, with him still described as ‘Prince’. Picture: Royal.uk

The statement continued: "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse." Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told LBC it is "a very sad state of affairs". She said: "I think that the King has clearly felt that this is the right decision for the Royal Family. It must have been a very difficult thing for him to have done, having to do that to your own brother. "But the standards and expectations in society now are very high. People expect to see the very highest levels of integrity. "And I'm afraid the whole Jeffrey Epstein saga and everyone it has touched, from Prince Andrew to Peter Mandelson, has just shown that the public has no truck whatsoever with any kind of sexual abuse, sexual offences, especially of minors. "And I think that that's quite right."

Andrew with Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has backed the King in his decision to remove Andrew’s titles. He said: “The King is absolutely right to strip Prince Andrew of both his titles and his residence at the Royal Lodge. “It’s clear that Andrew’s position had become totally untenable, having disgraced his office and embarrassed the country. “This is an important step towards rebuilding trust in our institutions and drawing a line under this whole sorry saga.”