The King officially stripped his brother of his HRH style and prince title earlier this month, amid growing controversy over Andrew’s links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew remains Duke of York, but Government says ‘no need’ to legislate. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government has said there is “no need” to legislate to remove titles from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor despite him remaining by law the Duke of York.

The disgraced former royal continuing to hold the peerage is set to fuel demand for steps to be taken in Parliament to deprive him of the rank. Following a bombshell announcement on October 30, the King officially stripped his brother of his HRH style and prince title earlier this month, amid growing controversy over Andrew’s links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The monarch also confirmed the removal of Andrew from the Roll of the Peerage as the Duke of York. However, according to an expert Commons research briefing, his exclusion from the list only means he cannot be referred to by the title in official documents and does not scratch the peerage itself. Read more: What are the Epstein files and when is the Trump-backed vote to release them? Read more: 'We have nothing to hide': Trump calls on House Republicans to vote to release Epstein files

PRINCE ANDREW with Virginia Giuffre centre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo: US Dept of Justice. Picture: Alamy

Ministers have already acknowledged that removing the honour, handed to Andrew upon his marriage to Sarah Ferguson in July 1986, would require an Act of Parliament The Government has been pressed at Westminster whether it would bring in legislation to give effect to the King’s decision to remove all titles from Andrew. Responding to a written question by Labour peer Viscount Stansgate, son of the late left-wing firebrand Tony Benn, Labour frontbencher Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent said: “Following the statement made by Buckingham Palace on October 30, the entitlement to the title of ‘Prince’ and the style of ‘Royal Highness’ has been removed by Letters Patent. “The title of the Duke of York has been removed from the Roll of the Peerage and will no longer be used officially. “There is therefore no need for legislation to implement the measures that have been announced.” Andrew was banished from the monarchy and demoted to a commoner by the King because of his “serious lapses of judgment” over his association with convicted sex offender Epstein.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club. Picture: Getty