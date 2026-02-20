Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s place in the line of royal succession is under question following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

His arrest has led to calls for him to be removed from the line of succession for the throne. As the second son of Queen Elizabeth II he was second in line to the throne but is now eighth.

Mountbatten-Windsor is now facing calls for him to be removed from the line of succession altogether.

Sir Ed Davey has said today that the matter is something Parliament “is going to have to consider when the time is right."

The Liberal Democrat leader said the monarchy will want to ensure the former prince, who is still eighth in line to the throne despite having lost his title, cannot become king.

An act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew from the line of succession.

“The most important thing right now is that the police be allowed to get on with their job, acting without fear or favour,” Sir Ed said.

“But clearly this is an issue that Parliament is going to have to consider when the time is right, naturally the monarchy will want to make sure he can never become king.”

Andrew Bowie, the shadow Scotland secretary, said: "I think it would be the decent thing. I think Parliament would be well within its rights to act to remove him from the line of succession.

"But, let’s remember, he’s not been found guilty of anything - he has yet to be charged with anything. So we have to let the police investigation run its course."

SNP leader Stephen Flynn also backed the move, telling The Sun:"The public will be rightly angry that a man who lied about being mates with Epstein could still be on course to be head of state."

