Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be allowed to keep one of his dwindling list of honours after a review decided it could not be removed.

The former prince received the Freedom of the City of London in 2012 after inheriting it "by virtue of patrimony", due to his father Prince Phillip having been a Freeman.

The City of London Corporation said it had considered the rules dictating how a Freedom is given "and the circumstances in which, and procedure by which, it can be removed".

In an update, a spokesperson for the corporation confirmed the historic honour cannot be taken back and that the former prince would therefore retain the honour.

The corporation said: "Applications via patrimony are not considered by our elected members.

"We have carefully considered whether it is possible to remove a Freedom granted by patrimony and understand that we are not able to do so."

