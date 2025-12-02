Andrew gave the minimum 12 month’s notice that he would surrender the property on October 30

The Crown Estate said “before this position can be fully validated however, a full and thorough assessment must be undertaken post-occupation by an expert in dilapidation”. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is unlikely to receive any compensation for giving up his Royal Lodge home because of the repairs that will be needed to the 30-room mansion.

In a briefing to MPs on the Public Accounts Committee, the Crown Estate said: "Our initial assessment is that while the extent of end of tenancy dilapidations and repairs required are not out of keeping with a tenancy of this duration, they will mean in all likelihood that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be owed any compensation for early surrender of the lease… once dilapidations are taken into account." The Crown Estate said "before this position can be fully validated however, a full and thorough assessment must be undertaken post-occupation by an expert in dilapidation". Andrew gave the minimum 12 month's notice that he would surrender the property on October 30. If no end-of-tenancy repairs were required, Andrew would have been entitled to £488,342.21 for ending his tenancy on October 30 2026. Read more: Disgraced Andrew officially stripped of last remaining royal titles Read more: Zarah Sultana calls for monarchy to be abolished - as she blasts 'parasite' Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew is due to leave his home at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Picture: Shutterstock

The former prince will receive a one-off, six figure payment to cover his move, plus an annual stipend privately funded by the King to prevent him from overspending. The Public Accounts Committee published letters from the Crown Estate and the Treasury on Tuesday, responding to queries about the lease arrangements for Royal Lodge.

Evidence of some of the dilapidation can be seen from the exterior of the premises. Picture: Shutterstock

The Queen Mother's drawing room at Royal Lodge, photographed in 1981. Picture: Joan Williams/Shutterstock

Committee chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said: “We would like to thank The Crown Estate Commissioners and HM Treasury for their considered responses to our questions. “In publishing these responses, the Public Accounts Committee fulfils one of its primary purposes – to aid transparency in public-interest information, as part of its overall mission to secure value for money for the taxpayer. “Having reflected on what we have received, the information provided clearly forms the beginnings of a basis for an inquiry. The National Audit Office supports the scrutiny function of this Committee. “We now await the conclusions the NAO will draw from this information, and plan to hold an inquiry based on the resulting evidence base in the new year.”

