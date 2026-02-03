Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has entered exile as he was moved out of Royal Lodge amid renewed fury over his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has entered exile as he moved out of Royal Lodge amid renewed fury over his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The shamed former prince has been evicted from the 30-room Windsor mansion after it was agreed that he would leave last year. His exile began after it was revealed that Thames Valley Police are investigating allegations that Epstein trafficked a woman to have sex with the former Duke of York in 2010. According to The Sun, King Charles has reportedly ordered his brother out of the Crown Estate property earlier than expected after the new fallout for Andrew from the Epstein Files released last Friday. Read More: Police assessing allegation that Epstein trafficked second woman for sex with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Read More: Sarah Ferguson's charity to close 'for foreseeable future' after furore over Epstein links

Andrew has finally been evicted from the £30 million mansion in Windsor Great Park. Picture: Getty

Andrew is understood to have been evicted from the property he has resided in since 2002 - and has been temporarily moved into Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The ramshackle home, where Andrew's late father Prince Philip spent his retirement, is understood to be a stopgap until the nearby Marsh Farm is prepared for the disgraced royal. Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Jeffrey Epstein, including previously publicised allegations that he had sex with the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Marsh Farm is due to be the disgraced royal's new permanent home. Picture: Getty