Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor booted out of Royal Lodge under cover of darkness after latest Epstein files release
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has entered exile as he moved out of Royal Lodge amid renewed fury over his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Listen to this article
The shamed former prince has been evicted from the 30-room Windsor mansion after it was agreed that he would leave last year.
His exile began after it was revealed that Thames Valley Police are investigating allegations that Epstein trafficked a woman to have sex with the former Duke of York in 2010.
According to The Sun, King Charles has reportedly ordered his brother out of the Crown Estate property earlier than expected after the new fallout for Andrew from the Epstein Files released last Friday.
Read More: Police assessing allegation that Epstein trafficked second woman for sex with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Read More: Sarah Ferguson's charity to close 'for foreseeable future' after furore over Epstein links
Andrew is understood to have been evicted from the property he has resided in since 2002 - and has been temporarily moved into Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
The ramshackle home, where Andrew's late father Prince Philip spent his retirement, is understood to be a stopgap until the nearby Marsh Farm is prepared for the disgraced royal.
Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Jeffrey Epstein, including previously publicised allegations that he had sex with the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.
Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson appear frequently throughout the three million documents released by the US Department of Justice.
A friend told The Sun: “He had planned to cling on at Royal Lodge a little longer but with the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go.
“Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness.
“He didn’t want to have a big emotional goodbye even though Royal Lodge is a place where he had so many family memories.
“Theoretically he could have stayed until Marsh Farm was ready but the headlines were only getting worse. Also, the fact he’s been seen driving around Windsor laughing and looking like he hasn’t a care in the world hasn’t gone down well with the Royal Household.”