Renovations under way on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's 'shoebox-sized' home as he prepares to leave Royal Lodge
Renovations are under way for the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as he prepares to vacate Royal Lodge.
The former Duke of York was told to leave the premises in Windsor after losing his all of his titles in 2025 due to his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The former financier took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial.
Now, renovation work has begun at Marsh Farm on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which is understood to be earmarked for his future residence.
Marsh Farm, described as a "ramshackle" and "shoebox-sized" cottage, is seven miles away from Sandringham House.
It is understoon Andrew will move into this temporary home as early as the end of this month, before his 66th birthday on February 19, the Sun reported.
Wooden fencing has been installed around Marsh Farm to provide security and privacy, and refurbishment work is taking place inside the farm buildings, which have been unoccupied for several years.
Construction equipment was visible on the site yesterday, with electricians and contractors working to bring the buildings back into residential use for the King's youngest brother.
Extra security, including CCTV, was also seen being installed as well as several new doors.
The Daily Mail also reported that royal aides have been moving Andrew's belongings from Royal Lodge under the "cover of darkness," and "have taken the first few items last week to a Windsor storage facility belonging to the Crown Estate."
Andrew signed a 75-year lease on his sprawling 98-acre home back in 2003, paying £1 million upfront and then agreeing to spend £7.5 million on renovations.
His lease details were made public by the Crown Estate - which hands its profits to the Treasury for the benefit of the nation's finances.
This has prompted questions over the body's handling of the grandiose estate, which could be examined by a parliamentary committee.
Andrew, who spent Christmas away from his family, is said to lead a humdrum life at present, with an insider stating that he does little more than watch television, now that he has had his shooting licence taken away.
The Queen’s second son has always denied allegations made by the late Virginia Giuffre, that he had sex with her three times after she had been presented to him by Epstein, aged 17.
Ms Giuffre, who died last year, reached an out of court settlement with The Firm in 2022, but Andrew has denied this is an admission of guilt and has claimed not to have known her.