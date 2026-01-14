The former Duke of York has been told to leave Royal Lodge. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

By Flaminia Luck

Renovations are under way for the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as he prepares to vacate Royal Lodge.

The former Duke of York was told to leave the premises in Windsor after losing his all of his titles in 2025 due to his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The former financier took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial. Now, renovation work has begun at Marsh Farm on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which is understood to be earmarked for his future residence. Marsh Farm, described as a "ramshackle" and "shoebox-sized" cottage, is seven miles away from Sandringham House. It is understoon Andrew will move into this temporary home as early as the end of this month, before his 66th birthday on February 19, the Sun reported.

Wooden fencing has been installed around Marsh Farm to provide security and privacy, and refurbishment work is taking place inside the farm buildings, which have been unoccupied for several years. Construction equipment was visible on the site yesterday, with electricians and contractors working to bring the buildings back into residential use for the King's youngest brother. Extra security, including CCTV, was also seen being installed as well as several new doors. The Daily Mail also reported that royal aides have been moving Andrew's belongings from Royal Lodge under the "cover of darkness," and "have taken the first few items last week to a Windsor storage facility belonging to the Crown Estate." Read more: Andrew received £15m 'from oligarch linked with bribery' Read more: Andrew 'might seek new life in Bahrain' and spurn Sandringham

Andrew signed a 75-year lease on his sprawling 98-acre home back in 2003, paying £1 million upfront and then agreeing to spend £7.5 million on renovations. His lease details were made public by the Crown Estate - which hands its profits to the Treasury for the benefit of the nation's finances. This has prompted questions over the body's handling of the grandiose estate, which could be examined by a parliamentary committee.

