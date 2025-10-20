The Prince has paid no rent on the grace-and-favour mansion in Windsor since moving in, reports claim

By Chay Quinn

Prince Andrew has not paid rent on the Royal Lodge since 2003, it has been claimed after he lost use of his titles last week.

The former Duke of York has paid a literal peppercorn rent for his grace-and-favour mansion since taking up residency at the Windsor pad in 2003. The rental agreement demands "one peppercorn paid a year if demanded" for rent. According to The Times, a copy of the leasehold agreement for the sprawling 30-room estate shows that after paying for the lease after the passing of the Queen Mother in 2003, he has not paid any more for the Lodge. In light of the scandal around his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations of sexual abuse made against him by the late Virginia Giuffre, members of the Royal Family are reportedly keen to remove Andrew from the Lodge. The document is also said to state that the Crown Estate, which manages royal properties and palaces for the taxpayer, must pay more than £500,000 to force Prince Andrew to leave the property. Read More: Prince Andrew 'deemed potential national security risk' over alleged China spy links Read More: ‘It’s not fair’: Nick Ferrari callers react to Prince Andrew giving up royal titles

The Prince is facing a swathe of new allegations in regards to Ms Giuffre, who died from suicide aged 41 earlier this year. In her posthumously-released memoir, Ms Giuffre wrote about her three alleged sexual encounters with Prince Andrew – resurfacing claims of an underage orgy and that the royal believed having sex with her was his "birthright". In her memoir Nobody’s Girl, which is due to be released on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre said British socialite-turned-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell told her "just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince" ahead of the first alleged incident in March 2001. The book reads: “It was going to be a special day, she said. “Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince! “Her old friend Prince Andrew would be dining with us that night, she said, and we had lots to do to get me ready.” After repeating claims that she attended Tramp nightclub with the prince where he “sweated profusely”, Ms Giuffre went on to allege Andrew had sex with her at Maxwell’s London home. Ms Giuffre said: "'Guess Jenna’s age', she urged the prince, after she introduced me. "The Duke of York, who was then 41, guessed correctly: 17. "My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he told me, explaining his accuracy." Ms Giuffre said she remembered running for her "Kodak FunSaver" camera to snap the now infamous picture of her with Andrew – adding that "my mom would never forgive me if I met someone as famous as Prince Andrew and didn’t pose for a picture."

She continued: “He was friendly enough, but still entitled - as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright. “I took him first to a bathroom, where I drew him a hot bath. “We disrobed and got in the tub, but we didn't stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed. “He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches." Going on to speak about the alleged sexual encounter, Ms Giuffre said: "He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. "Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. "In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour. Ms Giuffre added: “The next morning, it was clear that Maxwell had conferred with her royal chum because she told me: ‘You did well. The prince had fun'." Her memoir went on to say Epstein gave her 15,000 US dollars “for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy'— a lot of money”. Moving on to her second alleged sexual encounter with the prince at Epstein's New York home around a month later, Ms Giuffre resurfaced allegations that Andrew was presented with a puppet of himself by Maxwell and allegedly put his hand on the breast of another accuser, Johanna Sjoberg. Ms Giuffre said: “On this night, which was probably around April 2001, Epstein greeted Prince Andrew and brought him to the living room, where Maxwell and I were sitting. "Another one of their victims, Johanna Sjoberg, arrived soon afterward. "As always when the prince was around, Maxwell was being a saucy flirt.

In her memoir Nobody’s Girl, which is due to be released on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre said British socialite-turned-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell told her "just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince". Picture: Alamy