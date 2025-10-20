Andrew has 'not paid rent on the Royal Lodge since 2003' amid renewed calls for disgraced prince's eviction
The Prince has paid no rent on the grace-and-favour mansion in Windsor since moving in, reports claim
Prince Andrew has not paid rent on the Royal Lodge since 2003, it has been claimed after he lost use of his titles last week.
The former Duke of York has paid a literal peppercorn rent for his grace-and-favour mansion since taking up residency at the Windsor pad in 2003.
The rental agreement demands "one peppercorn paid a year if demanded" for rent.
According to The Times, a copy of the leasehold agreement for the sprawling 30-room estate shows that after paying for the lease after the passing of the Queen Mother in 2003, he has not paid any more for the Lodge.
In light of the scandal around his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations of sexual abuse made against him by the late Virginia Giuffre, members of the Royal Family are reportedly keen to remove Andrew from the Lodge.
The document is also said to state that the Crown Estate, which manages royal properties and palaces for the taxpayer, must pay more than £500,000 to force Prince Andrew to leave the property.
The Prince is facing a swathe of new allegations in regards to Ms Giuffre, who died from suicide aged 41 earlier this year.
In her posthumously-released memoir, Ms Giuffre wrote about her three alleged sexual encounters with Prince Andrew – resurfacing claims of an underage orgy and that the royal believed having sex with her was his "birthright".
In her memoir Nobody’s Girl, which is due to be released on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre said British socialite-turned-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell told her "just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince" ahead of the first alleged incident in March 2001.
The book reads: “It was going to be a special day, she said.
“Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!
“Her old friend Prince Andrew would be dining with us that night, she said, and we had lots to do to get me ready.”
After repeating claims that she attended Tramp nightclub with the prince where he “sweated profusely”, Ms Giuffre went on to allege Andrew had sex with her at Maxwell’s London home.
Ms Giuffre said: "'Guess Jenna’s age', she urged the prince, after she introduced me.
"The Duke of York, who was then 41, guessed correctly: 17.
"My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he told me, explaining his accuracy."
Ms Giuffre said she remembered running for her "Kodak FunSaver" camera to snap the now infamous picture of her with Andrew – adding that "my mom would never forgive me if I met someone as famous as Prince Andrew and didn’t pose for a picture."
She continued: “He was friendly enough, but still entitled - as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.
“I took him first to a bathroom, where I drew him a hot bath.
“We disrobed and got in the tub, but we didn't stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed.
“He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches."
Going on to speak about the alleged sexual encounter, Ms Giuffre said: "He seemed in a rush to have intercourse.
"Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent.
"In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour.
Ms Giuffre added: “The next morning, it was clear that Maxwell had conferred with her royal chum because she told me: ‘You did well. The prince had fun'."
Her memoir went on to say Epstein gave her 15,000 US dollars “for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy'— a lot of money”.
Moving on to her second alleged sexual encounter with the prince at Epstein's New York home around a month later, Ms Giuffre resurfaced allegations that Andrew was presented with a puppet of himself by Maxwell and allegedly put his hand on the breast of another accuser, Johanna Sjoberg.
Ms Giuffre said: “On this night, which was probably around April 2001, Epstein greeted Prince Andrew and brought him to the living room, where Maxwell and I were sitting.
"Another one of their victims, Johanna Sjoberg, arrived soon afterward.
"As always when the prince was around, Maxwell was being a saucy flirt.
"She told Sjoberg to come with her to a closet, where she pulled out a puppet with a little tag on it that said 'Prince Andrew.'
"Maxwell then announced to the prince that she’d purchased him a joke gift, a puppet that looked just like him.
"She made a big show of giving it to him, then suggested we pose for a photo with it."
Ms Giuffre said she saw “symbolism” in the use of a puppet, adding: "Johanna and I were Maxwell and Epstein’s puppets, and they were pulling the strings."
Her memoir continued: “The prince and I sat down next to each other on the couch, and Maxwell put the puppet in my lap, positioning one of its hands on one of my breasts.
“Then she put Sjoberg on the prince’s lap, and the prince put his hand on Sjoberg’s breast.“The symbolism was impossible to ignore.
“Johanna and I were Maxwell and Epstein’s puppets, and they were pulling the strings.
“Later they sent me to a bedroom, where I had sex with the prince for a second time."
Ms Giuffre also once again claimed Andrew had participated in an orgy with “approximately eight other young girls” on Epstein’s Caribbean island, Little St James, also referred to as Little Saint Jeff’s by those who knew Epstein.
She repeated allegations made in a sworn declaration in 2015 in which she said all girls seemed to be “under the age of 18”.
Her memoir said: “I don’t know exactly when I had sex with Prince Andrew for the third time, but I do know the location: Little Saint Jeff’s.
“I also know that it was not just the two of us this time; it was an orgy.
“‘I was around eighteen’, I said in a sworn declaration in 2015.
“Epstein, Andy, and approximately eight other young girls, and I had sex together.
“The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18, and didn’t really speak English.
The titles and honours Andrew will no longer use include his wedding day titles – Duke of York, the Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh, his knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.
The Government has indicated that it would not introduce any legislation to strip Andrew of his titles unless the King wanted to.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told Today: “We would be guided by the royal family in this and I imagine the royal family would want Parliament to continue to dedicate our time to our wider legislative programme, but we will be guided by the monarch.
“It’s why we do support the statement that was issued and the action that has been taken. But of course, Prince Andrew holds the title of prince because he is the son of a monarch, and that’s the situation that we have.”
On Sunday, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “I think the royal family have said that they didn’t want to take up parliamentary time with this; there are lots of other things that parliament is discussing, I think it’s right he’s given up his title.”
Andrew strenuously denies all the allegations made by Ms Giuffre.