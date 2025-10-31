Is Andrew the first to lose a 'prince' title?
Is there a historic precedent for a prince being stripped of titles?
Andrew Albert Christian Edward Mountbatten Windsor is a grander name than most, but for the King’s younger brother, his new name represents a dramatic fall from grace.
The Palace confirmed on Thursday that the eighth in-line to the throne will no longer be known as prince, his title since birth, having previously been stripped of his Duke of York status.
Andrew has also been asked to leave the Royal Lodge, where he has been living with his former wife Sarah Ferguson since 2003.
He is expected to take up residence in Sandringham, one of the private royal estates, having stepped back because of his links to sex-offender former financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew, who denies all accusations, has had a fall from grace that is highly unusual but he is not the first to have given up a prince title.
Has anyone been stripped of their ‘prince’ title before in Britain?
Queen Victoria’s grandson Prince Charles Edward, Duke of Albany, fought for Germany in the First World War and had his titles removed in 1917.
The Duke was brought up in Britain but was unexpectedly chosen for the German duchy to preside over Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, under the rule of his cousin, Kaiser Wilhelm II.
Charles Edward denounced Britain and became a fully-fledged Nazi donor and supporter during the 1920s. He died in 1954, having served as a member of the Reichstag.
Prince Ernest Augustus, Duke of Cumberland, was born into the Hanover royal family - which made him connected to the British throne as part of a longstanding alliance. However, Prussian forces annexed the region, which led to him becoming more integrated into German life.
The outbreak of the First World War pitted the British royals against their German cousins and Prince Ernest Augustus was stripped of his titles as part of the same act that removed Charles Edward. Ernest Augustus died in 1923, before the rise of National Socialism.
What about the Queen’s uncle, Edward VIII?
Edward VIII abdicated the throne in 1936 after his proposal to marry the twice-wed American socialite Wallis Simpson created a constitutional crisis.
But while he gave up the kingship - he did remain a working royal, and had the His Royal Highness accolade until his death. His 326-day reign is still among the shortest ever.
What about Prince Harry?
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is still fifth in line to the throne and has not given up his prince title.
However, since he and his wife Meghan moved to the US and stepped back from public life, they agreed to give up their Royal Highness titles.
The couple are also financially independent and do not represent the King.
Do any royals have a criminal record?
Princess Anne, in 2002, became the first royal to be convicted of a criminal offence.
Her bulldog Dotty attacked two children in Windsor Great Park, leading to her prosecution under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
For this, Anne was fined £500, ordered to pay £500 in compensation and £148 in court costs.
She remains the only senior royal to have been prosecuted.