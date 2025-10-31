Is there a historic precedent for a prince being stripped of titles?

Down, but not alone in history: Prince Andrew. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andrew Albert Christian Edward Mountbatten Windsor is a grander name than most, but for the King’s younger brother, his new name represents a dramatic fall from grace.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Palace confirmed on Thursday that the eighth in-line to the throne will no longer be known as prince, his title since birth, having previously been stripped of his Duke of York status.

Virginia Giuffre, centre, with Andrew and the now imprisoned Ghislaine Maxwell. . Picture: Alamy

Duke Charles Edward of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, with the Duchess (Victoria Adelaide) and their family, from left: Prince John Leopold; Prince Hubert; Princess Caroline; Princess Sybil. Picture: Alamy

The Duke was brought up in Britain but was unexpectedly chosen for the German duchy to preside over Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, under the rule of his cousin, Kaiser Wilhelm II. Charles Edward denounced Britain and became a fully-fledged Nazi donor and supporter during the 1920s. He died in 1954, having served as a member of the Reichstag.

Prince Ernest Augustus of Cumberland, Duke of Cumberland and Brunswick, captured in a formal portrait. A member of the House of Hanover, he was known for his distinct mustache. Picture: Alamy

Prince Ernest Augustus, Duke of Cumberland, was born into the Hanover royal family - which made him connected to the British throne as part of a longstanding alliance. However, Prussian forces annexed the region, which led to him becoming more integrated into German life. The outbreak of the First World War pitted the British royals against their German cousins and Prince Ernest Augustus was stripped of his titles as part of the same act that removed Charles Edward. Ernest Augustus died in 1923, before the rise of National Socialism. What about the Queen’s uncle, Edward VIII? Edward VIII abdicated the throne in 1936 after his proposal to marry the twice-wed American socialite Wallis Simpson created a constitutional crisis.

Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson's marriage was a national scandal. Picture: Alamy

But while he gave up the kingship - he did remain a working royal, and had the His Royal Highness accolade until his death. His 326-day reign is still among the shortest ever. What about Prince Harry? Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is still fifth in line to the throne and has not given up his prince title. However, since he and his wife Meghan moved to the US and stepped back from public life, they agreed to give up their Royal Highness titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still have their names. Picture: Alamy

The couple are also financially independent and do not represent the King. Do any royals have a criminal record? Princess Anne, in 2002, became the first royal to be convicted of a criminal offence.

Princess Anne leaves Slough Magistrates Court in 2002. Picture: Alamy