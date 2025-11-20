Andrew was stripped of all his royal titles over links to the sex trafficker

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has ignored an invite to speak to Congress . Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has ignored an invitation by Democratic members of the House oversight committee to speak to Congress about his connections to infamous paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duke of York, who recently had all his royal titles stripped over his connection to the late sex offender, was invited to sit for a deposition by the committee as they continue to investigate Epstein’s crimes. Andrew decided to ignore the invitation, which had a deadline of November 20. Expressing her disappointment, Suhas Subramanyam, one of the 13 members of Congress who signed the invite, accused Andrew of “hiding.” Read More: Trump signs bill to release Epstein files with documents set to be published within 30 days Read More: Who is former Epstein and Andrew associate Gwendolyn Beck?

The latest revelations comes after Andrew faced renewed calls to testify before Congress about Epstein (pictured). Picture: Alamy

“I think he will continue to try to hide from people doing meaningful investigations of this matter,” he added. In their original letter to Andrew, the 13 members of Congress wrote: “It has been publicly reported that your friendship with Mr Epstein began in 1999 and that you remained close through and after his 2008 conviction for procuring minors for prostitution. “It has also been reported that you travelled with Epstein to his New York residence, the Queen’s residence at Balmoral, and to Mr Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, where you have been accused of abusing minors,” they added. “This close relationship with Mr Epstein, coupled with the recently revealed 2011 email exchange, in which you wrote to him ‘we are in this together’, further confirms our suspicion that you may have valuable information about the crimes committed by Mr Epstein and his co-conspirators.”

The Bill's author Representative Thomas Massie (pictured) told reporters that "there's becoming a reckoning in Britain that needs to happen in the United States. Picture: Getty