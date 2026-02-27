It has been claimed that the Kremlin targeted the former prince through his association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein as a way to penetrate Britain

Andrew and King Charles attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral on June 5, 2012. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was cultivated by Russian spies who exploited his jealousy and hatred of King Charles, a top-secret US intelligence report has claimed.

It has been claimed that the Kremlin targeted the former prince, without his knowledge, through his association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, as a way to penetrate Britain. As reported by the Daily Mail, a "highly classified" report from an unnamed US security service exposes how Andrew was viewed as a "useful idiot" and the Royal family's "weak link" by Russian agents. The spies exploited the former Duke of York's view that he would make a better king than his older brother, alleged the report, alongside his desire for "financial, sexual, and personal reward". Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office at his Sandringham home on his 66th birthday, before later being released without charge. The former Prince continues to deny the allegations against him. Read more: Ministry of Defence probes Epstein's 'use of bases to traffic young women' Read more: Hillary Clinton accuses officials of 'cover-up' and calls for Trump to be questioned as she testifies in Epstein probe

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The disgraced former Duke is accused of sharing reports with Epstein of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore. Thames Valley Police confirmed they have concluded their search of his former Royal Lodge home in Berkshire on Monday, following days of searches. It comes as new analysis appears to show Epstein trafficked women through UK airports as late as 2019. The top-secret document seen by the Mail is dated January 15, 2025 and titled 'Political Corruption: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor' with the subheading Designated Russian Union. A source said: "It says that Russian intelligence developed networks using figures such as Jeffrey Epstein for access to political and business leaders and to control any possible domestic law enforcement actions. "It states that 'Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (AMW) was cultivated by Russian intelligence in order to have a figure close to the British Royal Family."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Picture: MEGA/GC Images

The report adds that Andrew has "a long-standing hatred of his brother Charles, who he sees as weak" and that he "detested" the attention paid to Charles as future king, believing that he was "best suited" for the role. With regards to why he may have been targeted by Russia, the source said: "This would facilitate them conducting both intelligence and corruption operations within both the UK and the EU and the wider world. "Using AMW as a front provided legitimacy to corruption operations worldwide. "AMW was not blackmailed or otherwise coerced into this role - rather he was a willing participant in these schemes due to financial, sexual and personal reward. "Russian intelligence used AMW's sexual proclivities to establish a relationship rapport in order to exploit this mental condition for further gain." A former MI6 spy told LBC earlier this month that the paedophile financier was "recruited by Russian organised criminals".