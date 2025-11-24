Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson 'banned' from swanky £3,750-a-year celebrity haunt Annabel's
The disgraced royal has been attending the central London private members' club for decades
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are reportedly 'no longer welcome' at one of London's swankiest clubs.
The disgraced former Prince and his ex-wife have allegedly been barred from Annabel’s in Mayfair.
The pair would be turned away if they turned up to the £3,750-a-year club frequented by the world’s biggest stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Mick Jagger, an insider has claimed.
“Sarah and Andrew at this point would be turned away. Their type of notoriety is not what the club needs,” a source said.
Andrew and Sarah previously “enjoyed an arrangement where they can come and go as they please”, the insider told the Daily Mail.
They added that the ban could make things “awkward” given that the couple’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are members and able to bring in guests.
It will likely be a blow to Andrew, who has been attending the venue for decades and reportedly even initially planned on having his stag do there in 1986, and had his 30th birthday party there in 1990.
Annabel's is also famous for allegedly being the only club ever attended by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The ban also includes four sister venues also owned by Richard Caring’s Birley Group, including Mark’s Club and Harry’s Bar.
The former Duke was banished from the monarchy and busted down to a commoner by his brother, the King, because of his "serious lapses of judgment" over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew, who was stripped of his prince and Duke of York titles earlier this month, denies any wrongdoing.
The move followed the publication of the late Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, and the US government's release of documents from Epstein's estate.
The Metropolitan Police is looking into claims Andrew passed Ms Giuffre's date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate.
Andrew has always strenuously denied having any knowledge of Epstein's sex crimes.
LBC has approahed Annabel's for comment.