Following on from Scoop, A Very Royal Scandal, and The Crown, the life of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be given at least one more screen outing if a proposed film goes ahead.

Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton has been slated to play a publicist cleaning up the former Duke of York's trail in The Janitor, which is reportedly in pre-production.

It has not been stated who will play Andrew or direct, but the Mirror has stated that the film will show events of the former prince's downfall, including one scene that is titled 'The Table of Filth'.

Andrew has proved a bankable subject for film and TV producers following on from his 2019 Emily Maitlis interview, which has now been dramatised twice in Scoop and A Very Royal Scandal.

The then-Duke was forced to step back from public life after his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a sex offender, emerged. He also appeared unapologetic in the interview.

He has since been stripped of all titles and was arrested in February, on his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew has denied all allegations, including those made by Virginia Giuffre - that he slept with her three times, but has stepped back entirely and now lives a simple life on the Sandringham Estate.