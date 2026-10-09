Andrew Scott says shame over the AIDS crisis lies squarely with governments and society at the premiere of Elsinore at the BFI London Film Festival.

Andrew Scott stars alongside Olivia Colman in Elsinore. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Andrew Scott says shame over AIDS crisis ‘does not lie with gay people’ at London Film Festival.

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The 49-year-old Irish actor, 49, plays trailblazing Scottish actor Ian Charleson in Simon Stone’s Elsinore, which premiered at the film festival on Thursday. Charleson, best known for starring in Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire, was diagnosed with HIV in 1986 and subsequently died in 1990, aged 40. Scott said that while he welcomed “joyful” productions like Heartstopper and Heated Rivalry, he worried that stories hardship faced by older generations could be left behind. “It troubles me a little bit because I think it speaks about people who perhaps don’t want to go back to a time when you’re talking about the AIDS crisis, or you’re talking about when it was incredibly difficult for gay people,” he told film critic Tim Robey. Read more: People today are 'fearful of what Britain has become', says Ozwald Boateng Read more: Mia Goth files for divorce from Shia LaBeouf

Andrew Scott told film critic Tim Robey that Charleson was an 'enormously funny person and actor, and 'an enormously brave person'. Picture: Getty

"And I think that sometimes comes from a place of shame. I don’t want to see that anymore (…) because the shame does not lie with the gay people," he went on. “Shame lies with the governments who ignored the AIDS crisis and the stigma that was around people and the innate prejudice that was in society.” Film critic Tim Robey told LBC echoed Scott’s calls for a “full range of queer stories” to be showcased in cinema, adding that “to insist that only joy is allowed now, I think is very reductive.” “It shuts down the totality of gay experience,” he explained. Robey criticised moves for Gen Z fandoms to block funding of LGBTQ+ stories which involve a tragic storyline. “I often hear: ‘No, we’re not doing this now," he explained. “So, I was glad to hear Andrew spring to the defence of queer melancholy and sadness."

Andrew Scott said shame over the AIDS crisis lies with society and the government. Picture: Alamy

Robey said Scott was particularly eloquent about Charleson’s decision to continue performing Hamlet despite the physical toll of his illness. Scott said told BFI audiences that, for Charleson: “Theatre was an escape. The idea that he did that with no immune system… he’s an Olympian. The physical and psychological toll that must have taken on him." Scott added that Charleson was “an enormously funny person and actor” and “an enormously brave person”. The film also stars Joe Locke, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Monica Dolan and Juliet Stevenson in Elsinore. Elsinore is screening as part of the 2026 BFI London Film Festival, ahead of a planned UK cinema release in January 2027.