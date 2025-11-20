The latest emails have revealed further allegations against the disgraced Prince

By Chay Quinn

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor "had consensual sex" with an employee of Jeffrey Epstein, according to an email sent to the dead paedophile released by American lawmakers.

Former New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr warned Epstein that his relationship to the former prince was "keeping the story [of his misconduct] alive”. The private emails, released by the American House Oversight Committee, show Thomas Jr saying that: “I mean in the end he had consensual sex with [redacted]. And [redacted] worked for you. The rest is atmospherics." Andrew has always strenuously denied having any knowledge of Epstein's sex crimes. Thomas Jr is understood to have been close friends with Epstein. Read More: Trump signs bill to release Epstein files with documents set to be published within 30 days Read More: Who is former Epstein and Andrew associate Gwendolyn Beck?

The latest revelations comes after Andrew faced renewed calls to testify before Congress about Epstein (pictured). Picture: Alamy

The full exchange, from January 2015, read: “I think the big issue is separating yourself from Andrew. “I mean, I can see why a statement might help in some way – but it’s Andrew [not Clinton and the rest] that is keeping the story alive.” Thomas Jr continued: “Until you are able to come forward and address that, the story lives on. “You have moved on! People don’t know that and can’t accept that unless you say as much.” Thomas Jr has never been accused of any wrongdoing. The latest revelations comes after Andrew faced renewed calls to testify before Congress about Epstein.

The Bill's author Representative Thomas Massie (pictured) told reporters that "there's becoming a reckoning in Britain that needs to happen in the United States. Picture: Getty

After the House voted 427-1 on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Bill's author Representative Thomas Massie told reporters that "there's becoming a reckoning in Britain that needs to happen in the United States. "A prince lost his title, the ambassador to the United States lost his job. We need to see those same kind of consequences here," he said. The co-author of the Bill echoed Massie's sentiments. On the steps of Congress, Democratic Representative Ro Khanna said: "I do think that [former] Prince Andrew does need to come and testify at our oversight committee, and that can be bipartisan." She added: "I share [Massie's] view that the urgency that the British people have shown in getting justice needs to inspire an urgency here in America". The House Oversight Committee has suggested that Andrew should sit for a "transcribed interview", a request that was repeated by Congressman Suhas Subramanyam on LBC on Wednesday.