Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home has been pictured being fitted with Sky TV as it was revealed he will vacate Royal Lodge by mid-February.

Andrew, who lost all of his royal titles in 2025, is being booted from the 30-room mansion in Windsor and moved into Marsh Farm in Sandringham.

The move was mandated by King Charles after a backlash at the revelation that Andrew had only paid a 'peppercorn rent' for the Crown Estate home since he took up residence at Royal Lodge in 2002.

Moving vans have been spotted near Royal Lodge as Andrew prepares for a new life out of the spotlight.

The former Duke of York was told to leave the premises after public scrutiny due to his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The former financier took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Marsh Farm, described as a "ramshackle" and "shoebox-sized" cottage, is seven miles away from Sandringham House.

It is understood Andrew will move into this temporary home as early as the end of this month, before his 66th birthday on February 19, the Sun reported.