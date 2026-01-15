His Royal Sky-ness: Andrew has cable TV installed at new home as former prince prepares to leave Royal Lodge
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home has been pictured being fitted with Sky TV ahead of his eviction from his Windsor mansion
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home has been pictured being fitted with Sky TV as it was revealed he will vacate Royal Lodge by mid-February.
Listen to this article
Andrew, who lost all of his royal titles in 2025, is being booted from the 30-room mansion in Windsor and moved into Marsh Farm in Sandringham.
The move was mandated by King Charles after a backlash at the revelation that Andrew had only paid a 'peppercorn rent' for the Crown Estate home since he took up residence at Royal Lodge in 2002.
Moving vans have been spotted near Royal Lodge as Andrew prepares for a new life out of the spotlight.
The former Duke of York was told to leave the premises after public scrutiny due to his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The former financier took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial.
Marsh Farm, described as a "ramshackle" and "shoebox-sized" cottage, is seven miles away from Sandringham House.
It is understood Andrew will move into this temporary home as early as the end of this month, before his 66th birthday on February 19, the Sun reported.
Wooden fencing has been installed around Marsh Farm to provide security and privacy, and refurbishment work is taking place inside the farm buildings, which have been unoccupied for several years.
Construction equipment was visible on the site yesterday, with electricians and contractors working to bring the buildings back into residential use for the King's youngest brother.
Extra security, including CCTV, was also seen being installed as well as several new doors.
The Daily Mail also reported that royal aides have been moving Andrew's belongings from Royal Lodge under the "cover of darkness," and "have taken the first few items last week to a Windsor storage facility belonging to the Crown Estate."
Read more: Andrew received £15m 'from oligarch linked with bribery'
Read more: Andrew 'might seek new life in Bahrain' and spurn Sandringham
Andrew signed a 75-year lease on his sprawling 98-acre home back in 2003, paying £1 million upfront and then agreeing to spend £7.5 million on renovations.
His lease details were made public by the Crown Estate - which hands its profits to the Treasury for the benefit of the nation's finances.
This has prompted questions over the body's handling of the grandiose estate, which could be examined by a parliamentary committee.
Andrew, who spent Christmas away from his family, is said to lead a humdrum life at present, with an insider stating that he does little more than watch television, now that he has had his shooting licence taken away.
The Queen’s second son has always denied allegations made by the late Virginia Giuffre, that he had sex with her three times after she had been presented to him by Epstein, aged 17.
Ms Giuffre, who died last year, reached an out of court settlement with The Firm in 2022, but Andrew has denied this is an admission of guilt and has claimed not to have known her.