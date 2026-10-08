LBC was told it was "obviously embarrassing" for Thames Valley Police but that the probe will remain ongoing

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is locked in a legal battle with Thames Valley Police. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is locked in a standoff with police surrounding the next steps of their investigation into him after a judge ruled the raiding of two of his properties was unlawful.

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Thames Valley Police acknowledged that the search warrants used earlier this year following his arrest should not have been approved. A High Court judge on Thursday said that an "agreement was reached" between the force and the claimant that the "search warrants were unlawful". Mr Justice Hilliard reiterated that the police investigation remains ongoing, and added that the warrants do not mean the whole of the probe was unlawful. However, Andrew has opposed a bid by police to retain the evidence gathered during the searches. Read more: Andrew ‘accuses police of taking personal items’ in searches of his home Read more: King ‘won’t fund Andrew’s legal fight’ as former Duke of York launches legal bid to overturn police search warrants

A hearing will be held in private in 2027 to determine the next steps of the dispute. The first hearing in the former Duke's legal challenge against Thames Valley Police was held at the High Court on Thursday, which he did not attend. The search warrants had been issued by a judge at the Old Bailey which allowed officers to raid his residence on the Sandringham Estate and his former Windsor home, Royal Lodge, in February. Andrew instructed lawyers after discovering officers had allegedly removed "private and confidential material unconnected to the criminal investigation", The Telegraph reported. However, Mr Justice Hilliard said a "significant error was made in the application for and grant of the search warrants," which was "enough to render the warrants, the searches and the material seized unlawful".

The Royal Courts of Justice, where Justice Nicholas Hilliard invalidated warrants used to search the homes of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

However, the judge added that "there would be little point handing it back if it could be lawfully seized on some other provision". Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy. He was interviewed under caution before being released under investigation, and denies wrongdoing. The legal definition of misconduct in a public office can include a wide range of conduct – including sharing confidential financial information, financial misconduct, wilful neglect of duty, and sexual misconduct. It also covers corruption and improper interference, conflict of interest, perverting the course of justice, dishonesty or fraudulent conduct, and misconduct leading to personal gain.

Police began searching Andrew's residence on the Sandringham estate and his former Windsor home, Royal Lodge (pictured), on the same day as his arrest. Picture: Adrian Chinery/Alamy

Police began their searches of the two properties and arrested Andrew on February 19, his 66th birthday. it is understood that Thames Valley applied for warrants under Sections 8 and 9 the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, which regulates police powers but a judge at the Old Bailey decided warrants were only needed under Section 8. However, it was later agreed the warrants should've been granted under Section 9, which includes items covered by legal privilege, or "excluded material". This could include business records and confidential journalistic material.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Picture: Reuters/Phil Noble

Thames Valley confirmed on February 24 that their searches had ended. Late last year, the King stripped his brother of both his right to be a prince and his dukedom over his association with Epstein. A Buckingham Palace source confirmed on Monday that Andrew had been told not to use money from the annual stipend provided from the King’s private funds to finance the legal action. Legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "It's obviously embarrassing for the police, but the fact that the search warrants were quashed does not bring the investigation to an end or mean that the whole of the investigation is unlawful.

A press photographer watches as workers continues to install fencing around Marsh Farm, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has stayed. Picture: Paul Marriott/Alamy