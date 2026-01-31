Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'should be prepared' to testify before Congress, says Starmer
The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a “victim-centred” approach to Epstein scandal, after more photos emerged featuring Andrew in the latest files drop
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “should be prepared” to testify before the US Congress about his links to Jeffrey Epstein, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested, following the latest Epstein file releases.
The former royal was featured on multiple occasions in the latest disclosure of files related to the disgraced paedophile financier.
The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a “victim-centred” approach to dealing with Epstein as the reason Andrew should share information in “whatever form” he is asked.
Pictures released in the latest files appear to include multiple photos of Andrew crouched over an unidentified woman, whose face has been redacted.
The images are among more than three million documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday.
Arriving in Japan for the final leg of his visit to East Asia, Sir Keir was asked if Andrew should apologise and testify to the congressional Epstein investigation.
“Firstly I always approach this question with the victims of Epstein’s in mind. Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority.
"Whether there should be an apology, that’s a matter for Andrew. But, yes, in terms of testifying, I’ve always said anybody who’s got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they’re asked to do that because you can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that.”
The latest pictures, released in a document of 100 pages of photographs, also appear to show the former duke touching the woman’s abdomen. Another unidentified person’s feet are up on a table in the background.
They have no captions and it is not known where they were taken.
The documents also include emails from individuals called “Sarah” and “The Duke”, whose email addresses are redacted, while Epstein appears to refer to the former duchess as “Fergie” - although being named in the files does not imply wrongdoing.
Elsewhere in the document dump, screenshots and scans appear to show Andrew exchanged emails with Jeffrey Epstein about a “beautiful” Russian woman and invited him to Buckingham Palace in an August 2010 exchange.
This conversation took place two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution, for which he served 13 months in a jail work-release programme.
In a different set of emails, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell agreed that “Andrew” should choose to spend time with “Sarah and the kids” in an exclusive Spanish resort instead of visiting “the Island” where there would be “5 stunning red heads”.
Lord Mandelson, the former ambassador to the US, also features in the release of files. The peer was sacked as the chief envoy to Washington DC after revelations of his continued contact with Epstein after the financier's guilty plea in 2008 to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor.
Lord Mandelson has offered an unequivocal apology to Epstein’s victims.
The documents showed exchanges between Epstein and Reinaldo Avila da Silva, the husband of Lord Mandelson, about paying a fee for him to attend the British School of Osteopathy, with one email referring to a £10,000 transfer from Epstein.
Sir Keir was asked if the payment, apparently made while Lord Mandelson was serving as business secretary, fell below the standards of a peer of the realm.
The Prime Minister replied: “In relation to Peter Mandelson, obviously he was removed as ambassador in relation to the further information that came to light in September of last year and I’ve nothing more to say in relation to Peter Mandelson.”
Andrew denies all accusations of wrongdoing.
LBC has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.