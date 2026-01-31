The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a “victim-centred” approach to Epstein scandal, after more photos emerged featuring Andrew in the latest files drop

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “should be prepared” to testify before the US Congress about his links to Jeffrey Epstein, after he featured in the latest disclosure of files related to the disgraced paedophile financier, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “should be prepared” to testify before the US Congress about his links to Jeffrey Epstein, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested, following the latest Epstein file releases.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former royal was featured on multiple occasions in the latest disclosure of files related to the disgraced paedophile financier. The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a “victim-centred” approach to dealing with Epstein as the reason Andrew should share information in “whatever form” he is asked. Pictures released in the latest files appear to include multiple photos of Andrew crouched over an unidentified woman, whose face has been redacted. The images are among more than three million documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday. Read more: Epstein Files show Andrew crouched on all fours over woman - as former Prince breaks cover following latest release Read more: Epstein ‘wanted Sarah Ferguson to release statement' insisting he was 'not a pedo’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (ex-Prince Andrew), Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell near Balmoral in Scotland in a photo released by House Oversight Committee. Picture: Alamy

Arriving in Japan for the final leg of his visit to East Asia, Sir Keir was asked if Andrew should apologise and testify to the congressional Epstein investigation. “Firstly I always approach this question with the victims of Epstein’s in mind. Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority. "Whether there should be an apology, that’s a matter for Andrew. But, yes, in terms of testifying, I’ve always said anybody who’s got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they’re asked to do that because you can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that.” The latest pictures, released in a document of 100 pages of photographs, also appear to show the former duke touching the woman’s abdomen. Another unidentified person’s feet are up on a table in the background. They have no captions and it is not known where they were taken. The documents also include emails from individuals called “Sarah” and “The Duke”, whose email addresses are redacted, while Epstein appears to refer to the former duchess as “Fergie” - although being named in the files does not imply wrongdoing.

Images from an undated and redacted document released by the U.S. Department of Justice, photographed Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaning over an unidentified person. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere in the document dump, screenshots and scans appear to show Andrew exchanged emails with Jeffrey Epstein about a “beautiful” Russian woman and invited him to Buckingham Palace in an August 2010 exchange. This conversation took place two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution, for which he served 13 months in a jail work-release programme. In a different set of emails, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell agreed that “Andrew” should choose to spend time with “Sarah and the kids” in an exclusive Spanish resort instead of visiting “the Island” where there would be “5 stunning red heads”. Lord Mandelson, the former ambassador to the US, also features in the release of files. The peer was sacked as the chief envoy to Washington DC after revelations of his continued contact with Epstein after the financier's guilty plea in 2008 to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor. Lord Mandelson has offered an unequivocal apology to Epstein’s victims.

The Department Of Justice has released files tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in December, which also appeared to feature Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, laying across the laps of several women. Picture: Alamy