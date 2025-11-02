The King’s brother was stripped of his prince and Duke of York titles by the monarch over his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein

By Rebecca Henrys

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor routinely refused to sign off statements that supported survivors of abuse, it has been claimed.

The King’s brother was stripped of his prince and Duke of York titles by the monarch over his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday. Charles and the Queen publicly shared their “thoughts and utmost sympathies” with “the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse” as part of the announcement. A friend of the King and Camilla told The Sunday Times that references to victims were removed from all previous statements drafted by courtiers and issued by Buckingham Palace since Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019. Any such communication had required Andrew’s sign-off, the paper said. The former prince denies sexually assaulting the late Virginia Giuffre, who alleged this happened on three occasions, including when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein. Read more: Top prosecutor calls for Met Police to reopen Andrew probe Read more: Andrew should be 'removed' from line of succession and testify over Epstein in the US, MP tells LBC

The friend told the paper the King had “lost patience” and his statement announcing the removal of Andrew’s prince and Duke of York titles was “no longer a statement by committee, it’s a statement from the King”. They added there had long been a sense from the royal family that “voices of the victims needed to be heard in these pronouncements, because they feature so heavily in this saga” and because it affects the credibility of the Queen and the Duchess of Edinburgh’s work campaigning against sexual abuse. Another friend said the King and Queen were aware of the public’s opinion of Andrew, adding: “They have felt the public anger and they have acted”. In 2019, Andrew announced he was stepping back from public life in the wake of his Newsnight interview, saying in a statement that Epstein’s suicide left many unanswered questions for “his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure”. But the 2022 Palace statement on the loss of his military affiliations and royal patronages, and Andrew’s last one on October 17, in which he pledged to stop using his Duke of York title, made no mention of abuse survivors. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Meanwhile, pressure is building on Andrew to give evidence before a powerful US Congressional committee. Members of the House Oversight Committee have called for the former prince to reveal what he knew about the actions of Epstein. Democrat Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi said that he wants Andrew to give evidence before Congress: “I would go so far as to subpoena him.” He added: “Now, enforcing the subpoenas is not easy for somebody who’s on foreign soil. “However, if Andrew wishes to come to the United States or he’s here, then he’s subject to the jurisdiction of the US Congress, and I would expect him to testify.” Congressman Suhas Subramanyam echoed his stance, said: “I think this would be a great way for Andrew to clear his name. “It would be a great way for us to continue our pursuit of justice for the victims, and frankly, Andrew’s name has come up many times from the victims, and so he clearly has knowledge of what happened, and we just want him to come forward and tell us what he knows.” Lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who represents some of Epstein’s victims, also urged Andrew to testify. “He could testify about other potential co-conspirators that he saw that may have been present at the mansions here in the States that were doing inappropriate activities,” he said. The Metropolitan Police has been facing calls to fully investigate the sex abuse claims against Andrew – nearly a decade after they ruled out a criminal probe.

