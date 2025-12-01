The former Duke was banished from the monarchy and demoted to a commoner by his brother, the King, because of his "serious lapses of judgment" over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew has had his last royal titles removed. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been stripped of his last remaining royal titles in just the latest humiliation for the former duke.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and infamous sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

A statement from the Order of the Garter read: “THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, dated 23 April 2006, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order. “THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, dated 19 February 2011, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.” The former Duke was banished from the monarchy and demoted to a commoner by his brother, the King, because of his "serious lapses of judgment" over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, who was stripped of his Prince and Duke of York titles in October, denies any wrongdoing. The move followed the publication of the late Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, and the US government's release of documents from Epstein's estate.

King Charles gave the order to remove Andrew's titles. Picture: Getty