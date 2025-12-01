Disgraced Andrew officially stripped of last remaining royal titles
The former Duke was banished from the monarchy and demoted to a commoner by his brother, the King, because of his "serious lapses of judgment" over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been stripped of his last remaining royal titles in just the latest humiliation for the former duke.
King Charles today instructed Andrew’s membership of the Order of the Garter - an ancient chivalric order - be cancelled.
Andrew’s Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order has also been cancelled.
However, according to The Sun, his eviction from the Royal Lodge is set to be delayed for several months due to Andrew’s struggle to downsize.
A statement from the Order of the Garter read: “THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, dated 23 April 2006, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.
“THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, dated 19 February 2011, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.”
The former Duke was banished from the monarchy and demoted to a commoner by his brother, the King, because of his "serious lapses of judgment" over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew, who was stripped of his Prince and Duke of York titles in October, denies any wrongdoing.
The move followed the publication of the late Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, and the US government's release of documents from Epstein's estate.
The Metropolitan Police is looking into claims Andrew passed Ms Giuffre's date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate.
Andrew has always strenuously denied having any knowledge of Epstein's sex crimes.
In a shock announcement in October, Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.
“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.
“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.
“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”