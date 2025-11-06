The request came in the form of a letter sent to the former Duke of York on Thursday

The King has formally removed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's prince title and his HRH style. Picture: Shutterstock

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been summoned by Congress to give evidence on his links to late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee summoned the former Prince on Thursday amid suggestions Andrew could provide crucial information about Epstein and his co-conspirators. In a letter sent to the former Duke of York by Robert Garcia, the most senior Democratic committee member wrote: “Rich and powerful men have evaded justice for far too long. “Now, former Prince Andrew has the opportunity to come clean and provide justice for the survivors.” Andrew's summons to Washington DC comes hours after the King formally removed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s prince title and his HRH style by issuing a Letters Patent. The news comes as details were published by the Crown Office in The Gazette, the UK’s official public record. Read more: King lets Andrew keep Falklands War medal despite losing titles over Epstein ties Read more: Andrew’s rapid fall from grace as he’s erased from Official Roll of the Peerage, but still listed as Prince on Royal website

The Duke of York was summoned to appear before Congress. Picture: Alamy

The entry read: “THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of ‘Royal Highness’ and the titular dignity of ‘Prince’.” The summons follows the appearance of Andrew's name in documents and flight logs subpoenaed from Epstein’s estate. The documents were subsequently released by the committee, with one of Epstein’s victims, the late Virginia Giuffre, accusing the royal of sexual assault. On the weekend, it was confirmed Andrew will be stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral, which he was awarded on his 55th birthday in 2015. The rank is his last remaining honorary military title since he handed back the others in 2022 over the Epstein scandal. Ministry of Defence sources said they were examining whether Andrew would revert to the rank of commander, which he achieved during his active military service, or if he would lose his naval rank completely. Andrew’s Duke of York title has already been removed from the Roll of Peerages. Andrew has been associated with the Royal Navy since 1979, when he began officer training at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth. He subsequently served as a helicopter pilot and was part of the task force deployed to retake the Falklands following the Argentinian invasion in 1982.

Windsor was booted from the Royal Lodge earlier this month. Picture: Alamy