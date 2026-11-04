Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be required to give evidence next month in a High Court trial involving allegations of fraud made against a Turkish businessman, it is understood.

Mr Turk denies dishonesty and asked to be able to call Andrew to give evidence at the 11-week trial due to begin later this month.

Mrs Isbilen alleges Mr Turk, her former adviser, misled her over a £750,000 payment made to Andrew in 2019, which was later paid back.

A High Court judge ruled in October the former duke could be called to give evidence in the trial of a legal claim brought by Turkish national Nebahat Isbilen against businessman Selman Turk.

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It is understood the former prince is now expected to give evidence on December 14 after being issued with a witness summons.

In a ruling last month, Mr Justice Adam Johnson said “fairness requires” allowing Mr Turk to put forward his case “using the evidence he considers relevant and material”.

But he continued it was “highly unlikely” Andrew would “wish voluntarily to provide a witness statement and give evidence” at a trial, meaning a summons “will likely” be needed.

A summons requires a witness to attend court to give evidence, although Andrew could appear by video-link.

A witness can also be forced to hand over documents, with court rules stating a witness “must be offered or paid a sum reasonably sufficient to cover his expenses in travelling to and from the court”.

It is unknown how long Andrew’s evidence is expected to take, but Mr Justice Adam Johnson said last month the evidence is “limited in scope”.

Lawyers for Mrs Isbilen previously told the High Court that tens of millions of her funds had been misappropriated, with Mr Turk then failing to explain where the money had gone.

The High Court was also previously told by lawyers for Mrs Isbilen that “money was used for purposes unconnected with Mrs Isbilen, eg, substantial sums were paid to Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and to Sarah, Duchess of York”.

In last month’s ruling, Mr Justice Adam Johnson said it “has long been Mr Turk’s case” that the £750,000 payment was made of Mrs Isbilen’s own accord as she thought Andrew could help with her husband, who she claims has been the victim of political persecution in Turkey.

The court heard in 2023 that there was a “settlement” between Mrs Isbilen and the then-Duke and Duchess of York.