British supermodel David Gandy has said there is not enough narrative about "good men" and that Andrew Tate pushes a "disruptive" and "immature" idea of masculinity.

The 45-year old, who has his own fashion brand David Gandy Wellwear, is one of the best-paid male models and known for Dolce and Gabbana's 2007 advert for Light Blue in which he wore a pair of white briefs. He has also been backing the Centre for Social Justice's Lost Boys campaign, which aims to raise awareness on the issues boys and young men are facing. Gandy said that young men need better role models and that despite the good opportunities that come with social media and its ability to share information and build community, some take advantage of it. He said: "When you've got unregulated information and the form of, should we say people like Andrew Tate who are sort of pushing a very immature, I would say, and disruptive idea of masculinity on to vulnerable young men, then that's where the problem holds. "There's not enough narrative about good men."

Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed "misogynist" annd controversial influencer, is charged with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. He was put under house arrest in Romania in August 2024 after prosecutors launched a second criminal investigation against him and his brother Tristan, as well as four other suspects. They all deny the charges. Elsewhere, the brothers are wanted in the UK to face allegations of sexual assault - which they also deny. The brothers have also been accused of tax evasion. A British court ruled Devon and Cornwall Police could seize over £2million from them for failing to pay tax on £21million in revenue from their online businesses. The force said £1.2million of that money will be used to support victims of violence against women and girls., according to ITV.

Gandy said he joined the campaign after frequently being asked to define masculinity in interviews which he described as very "strange" because masculinity is "quite broad". He said: "There's not sort of one thing that fits all and a lot of the information, like Andrew Tate and a lot of other people in there, is pushing this very extreme form of masculinity, wrong form, and there's not enough good examples out there of good, kind men and things they do." Gandy also said that he does not think the masculine role is being taken over by women as it is sometimes portrayed in film and TV.