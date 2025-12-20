PM urged to extradite Andrew Tate to UK during 'golden opportunity' as he travels to Dubai for boxing match
Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure to use Tate’s journey to Dubai as the impetus to extradite him to the UK
The Prime Minister has been urged to bring sexist influencer Andrew Tate back to the UK to face rape charges, as he is due to appear at a celebrity boxing match in Dubai.
The 39-year-old self-described misogynist is due to fight in the Misfits Mania bout against American Chase DeMoor in Dubai on Saturday night.
He and his brother Tristan are facing a series of 21 charges in the UK, including rape, assault, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution.
Bedfordshire Police has obtained a European arrest warrant for the men, but agreed to let separate court proceedings in Romania for rape and human trafficking be completed first.
Tate is also facing civil action in Britain from four women who have accused him of assault and rape.
Matt Jury, of McCue Jury and Partners – which is representing the four women who have brought the civil case against Tate, also urged Sir Keir to take action.
He said: “The UK government has a golden opportunity this weekend to have Andrew Tate apprehended in Dubai and finally brought to face trial in the UK, but we have seen time and again that Labour ministers, for all their tough talk on tackling sexual violence against women, are reluctant to do what is necessary to possibly secure justice for the women who allege they were raped and assaulted by Tate.”
He added: “If you want to teach boys about the dangers of misogyny, start by showing them that there are consequences”.