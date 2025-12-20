The Prime Minister has been urged to bring sexist influencer Andrew Tate back to the UK to face rape charges, as he is due to appear at a celebrity boxing match in Dubai.

The 39-year-old self-described misogynist is due to fight in the Misfits Mania bout against American Chase DeMoor in Dubai on Saturday night.

He and his brother Tristan are facing a series of 21 charges in the UK, including rape, assault, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution.

Bedfordshire Police has obtained a European arrest warrant for the men, but agreed to let separate court proceedings in Romania for rape and human trafficking be completed first.

Tate is also facing civil action in Britain from four women who have accused him of assault and rape.

Read More: 'I’m going to end up in prison over this': Wife and lover jailed over plot to kill husband and make it look like suicide

Read More: Anger at 'paltry' sentence for 'monster' who killed 'hard-working family man' in row over supermarket queue