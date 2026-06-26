The pair are facing legal proceedings in Romania, where they currently live, but will be extradited to the UK upon their conclusion to face a combined 21 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025. Picture: Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Andrew and Tristan Tate’s bid to bring a legal challenge against the Crown Prosecution Service after it did not disclose the names of their alleged victims in UK criminal proceedings has been thrown out by a High Court judge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pair are facing legal proceedings in Romania, where they currently live, but will be extradited to the UK upon their conclusion to face a combined 21 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking. Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 37, have strongly denied wrongdoing. On Tuesday, lawyers for the pair told the High Court that the CPS had acted unlawfully by refusing to tell them the names of their alleged victims until they returned to the UK, which they claimed breached the brothers’ right to a fair trial. Read more: Police reopen sex abuse probe into influencer Andrew Tate Read more: Bonnie Blue says rape victims 'bear some responsibility' as she 'understands where Andrew Tate is coming from'

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate (R). Picture: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

But barristers for the CPS said the claim should be thrown out, telling the hearing in London that the “time-limited” decision to withhold the names was made due to fears that the Tates could identify the alleged victims online. On Friday, Mr Justice Chamberlain dismissed the challenge, finding it was not “arguable”. Reading a summary of his ruling, the judge said: “The decision taken in this case was coherent and rational.” In his 12-page judgment, he said that “this is not a case where it can be said, even arguably”, that the Tates’ human rights had been breached.

He said: “The claimants will be provided with the identities of the complainants if and when they are surrendered to and prosecuted in this jurisdiction. “In general, that is the point when an accused person is expected to answer the case against him and, therefore, the point when, as a matter of fairness, he needs to be given the information necessary to enable him to provide that answer.”

The UK charges relate to offences allegedly committed between 2012 and 2016, with Andrew Tate describing him and his brother as “very innocent men”.

Andrew Tate attends UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami. Picture: Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images

The UK charges relate to offences allegedly committed between 2012 and 2016, with Andrew Tate describing him and his brother as “very innocent men”. At the hearing earlier this week, Sallie Bennett-Jenkins KC, for the two, said the CPS’s “wholly perverse” decision was wrongly based “on the alleged vulnerability of the complainants and predicated on the ‘notoriety’ of the claimants and the size of their social media following”. She continued that this meant they were being treated differently from other suspects and prevented them from preparing a defence to the charges. Ms Bennett-Jenkins also said that the CPS unreasonably refused to provide the names despite an assurance from both brothers, backed by £20,000 each, that they would not publicly identify the alleged victims, and also rejected an offer from the Tates to be interviewed under caution from Romania.