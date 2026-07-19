The Crown Prosecution Service said it has requested the extradition of the brothers from the US

Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in the United States in connection with a UK police investigation into a number of alleged sexual offences, Bedfordshire Police said.

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The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it was bringing further charges against the brothers – who were arrested by US Marshals in Miami on Saturday – in relation to allegations from four additional victims. The CPS said it has requested the extradition of the brothers from the US. Social media influencer Andrew Tate, 39, is charged with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. Tristan Tate, 38, is charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. The CPS said the 38 additional charges, in addition to 21 existing charges, relate to alleged offences between July 2010 and August 2017. Read More: Crown Estate claims Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Royal Lodge subletting deal offered 'best value' Read More: Most popular baby names of 2025 revealed as Andrew crashes to record low

Andrew Tate smiling in Romania last week. Picture: Alamy

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the special crime division at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child. “These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and that these defendants have the right to a fair trial. “It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings. “The CPS has requested the extradition of the Tates from the US. They have been arrested and await extradition proceedings to the UK.” Bedfordshire Police said the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit had been continuing to investigate a number of other offences reported to both them and Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Andrew Tate (right) and his brother Tristan speaking to media in Romania. Picture: Getty